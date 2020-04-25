Geno Stone named captain at Iowa

Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) runs to celebrate with fans after the Hawkeyes beat the Northwestern Wildcats 20-0 on October 26 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

 FILE | AP

Geno Stone is ready to take his talents to the National Football League.

Stone, a 2017 New Castle High graduate, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the 219th overall pick in the seventh round on Saturday.

Stone, a 5-foot-10, 210-pound safety and University of Iowa standout, declared for the National Football League Draft in early January following his junior season. He is the second New Castle High School graduate picked in the draft in the last four years, joining Indianapolis Colts' safety Malik Hooker — a first-round pick in 2016 — in the pros. 

Stone was a second-team all-Big Ten selection on the coaches ballot and honorable mention on the media ballot as a junior for the Hawkeyes. He made 70 tackles, including 46 solo and 24 assists. Stone also had one sack, one interception and three forces fumbles.

Iowa capped off a 10-3 season in 2019 with a 49-24 win over Southern California in the Holiday Bowl. Stone posted five tackles and one forced fumble. He was named a team captain prior to that game.

Stone clocked a time of 4.62 in the 40 at the NFL Combine held Feb. 23 through March 2 in Indianapolis. The time was off from the 4.5 time he had been looking for.

The draft was originally set to take place in Las Vegas from Thursday through Saturday. But the coronavirus pandemic forced the league's hand, causing it to be held in a virtual format.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.