Geno Stone is ready to take his talents to the National Football League.
Stone, a 2017 New Castle High graduate, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the 219th overall pick in the seventh round on Saturday.
Stone, a 5-foot-10, 210-pound safety and University of Iowa standout, declared for the National Football League Draft in early January following his junior season. He is the second New Castle High School graduate picked in the draft in the last four years, joining Indianapolis Colts' safety Malik Hooker — a first-round pick in 2016 — in the pros.
Only thing I needed was a chance. Baltimore you are going to get everything from me and more. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/Tk1Ql7LPyX— Geno Stone (@GenoStone22) April 25, 2020
Stone was a second-team all-Big Ten selection on the coaches ballot and honorable mention on the media ballot as a junior for the Hawkeyes. He made 70 tackles, including 46 solo and 24 assists. Stone also had one sack, one interception and three forces fumbles.
Iowa capped off a 10-3 season in 2019 with a 49-24 win over Southern California in the Holiday Bowl. Stone posted five tackles and one forced fumble. He was named a team captain prior to that game.
Stone clocked a time of 4.62 in the 40 at the NFL Combine held Feb. 23 through March 2 in Indianapolis. The time was off from the 4.5 time he had been looking for.
The draft was originally set to take place in Las Vegas from Thursday through Saturday. But the coronavirus pandemic forced the league's hand, causing it to be held in a virtual format.
