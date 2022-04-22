New Castle High graduate Ryenn Micaletti is on the move.
Micaletti, who was a guard with the Lady ‘Canes, was named an associate head coach at Saint Louis University. Saint Louis will be the fourth program where Micaletti and Rebecca Tillett will coach together. Tillett is the Lady Billikens’ head coach. The duo have coached together at Longwood University, the United States Naval Academy and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“I am thrilled to welcome Ryenn to SLU and continue our coaching journey together,” Tillett said in a release. “Ryenn is a connector, and people with that special gift are essential in building successful teams. She is a caring leader of women who will simultaneously nurture and challenge every member of our program. She is also a trained teacher who uses that skill set throughout her interactions with student-athletes, and Ryenn is a learner. She strives for excellence with compassion every single day. Ryenn impacts the trajectory of programs. She helps build and she wins.”
“It is my honor to represent such a prestigious institution as Saint Louis University,” Micaletti said in a release. “I immediately felt the warmth of a caring community when I arrived on campus. This place is special, and its hiring of Coach Tillett solidifies the University’s commitment to excellence and the empowerment of women.
“Chris May, Janet Oberle and the entire staff is an unbelievable team that is doing everything in their power to create a championship experience for student-athletes,” Micaletti said. “The athletic department’s strategic objectives to educate, compete and build community are near and dear to my heart. I have been fortunate to be a part of history-making programs with Coach Tillett and look forward to doing the same here in the great city of St. Louis.”
Longwood amassed a 36-19 overall record in Micaletti’s two years with the program. The Lady Lancers secured postseason berths in both seasons.
Longwood recorded a Big South Conference championship, the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance and the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory. The Lady Lancers fashioned a 22-12 overall ledger and 15-3 mark in the conference.
Micaletti was a recruiting coordinator and assistant coach in the 2020-21 season at Longwood.
Micaletti spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Navy prior to her stop at Longwood.
Before her tenure at Navy, Micaletti served as an assistant coach for two seasons at Slippery Rock University. She helped the Lady Rock qualify for a playoff spot for the first time in 10 seasons.
Micaletti and Tillett first worked on staff together as assistants at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2013-14 and helped IUP compile an 18-10 record.
Micaletti started her collegiate coaching career as an assistant at Point Park University from 2011-13, helping the Lady Pioneers make consecutive trips to the NAIA Division II National Tournament while setting records for wins in both seasons.
As a collegiate player, Micaletti played four years at Seton Hill.
