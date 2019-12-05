New Castle native gets all-conference second team berth

Iowa’s Geno Stone intercepts a pass against the University of Michigan earlier this season.

 Brian Ray | University of Iowa

Geno Stone has continued to garner respect and accolades during his tenure at the University of Iowa. 

After transitioning into a full-time starter, that culminated when the 2016 New Castle High graduate was named by Big Ten coaches to its all-conference second team. Stone, a junior, was an honorable mention performer on the all-conference team voted upon by media members. 

This year for the Hawkeyes (9-3), he recorded 65 total tackles (43 solo) and tallied three tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, one interception and one recovered fumble. Stone earned an honorable mention honor last season. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.