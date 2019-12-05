Geno Stone has continued to garner respect and accolades during his tenure at the University of Iowa.
After transitioning into a full-time starter, that culminated when the 2016 New Castle High graduate was named by Big Ten coaches to its all-conference second team. Stone, a junior, was an honorable mention performer on the all-conference team voted upon by media members.
This year for the Hawkeyes (9-3), he recorded 65 total tackles (43 solo) and tallied three tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, one interception and one recovered fumble. Stone earned an honorable mention honor last season.
