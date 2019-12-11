The New Castle High girls basketball team raced to a 22-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back in a 55-38 nonsection home win over Sto-Rox.
Kerri Lyles posted 11 points for New Castle (3-1) and Alaya Respress recorded 10. Mia Graham notched five steals and handed out four assists for the winners.
The Lady 'Canes were coming off a 69-39 road setback to Seneca Valley on Monday.
"It's hard after such an exciting opening weekend to play back to back on Monday and Tuesday like that," New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. "The energy was there tonight and it was good to play on our home floor.
"It was huge to start that strong. That first quarter was important and we stressed that. We controlled the tempo the first eight minutes of the game and we got our hands on everything."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.