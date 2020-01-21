By Kayleen Cubbal
and Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The New Castle High girls basketball team moved closer to a playoff berth with a 50-42 Section 2-4A win at Hopewell on Monday night.
New Castle is now alone in fourth place in the section at 4-4, while the Lady Vikings are 3-5 with four teams going to the postseason. Last night’s win gives the Lady ‘Canes a sweep of Hopewell in head-to-head competition if the two were to finish tied.
Mia Graham led New Castle with a season-high 15 points, Aayanni Hudson added 14 markers, including four 3-pointers, and Raquel Rivera 13 tallies. Graham also had six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Kerri Lyles add 11 rebounds and Hudson seven rebounds.
“It’s always a fun atmosphere to play Hopewell either here or there and it’s always a tough game,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We played well in the second half as a team and Graham really led us, taking charges and getting to the hoop and dishing out. This was really a big win for us.”
Neshannock 58,
Riverside 35
The Lady Lancers placed Addi Watts in double digits with 12 points, along with Jesse Fehrs and Ellina DeLillo with 11 markers apiece in the Section 1-3A road win. DeLillo had five steals and seven assists, while Kaylee George added four steals, four assists and seven rebounds and Fehrs seven rebounds.
Marley Wolf topped the Lady Panthers’ scorers with 16 points. Riverside is now 2-7, 8-8.
Defending WPIAL Class 3A champion Neshannock (4-5, 7-8) is currently in fifth place in the section with four teams going to the playoffs. Mohawk leads the section standings at 9-0, followed by Beaver at 8-1 and Freedom and Avonworth, both at 6-3. The Lady Lancers have big games looming at Avonworth on Jan. 30 and at home against Mohawk on Feb. 6.
Laurel 62,
Sto-Rox 29
Faith Gibson dropped in 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and Lucia Lombardo and Regan Atkins added 13 points apiece to lead the Lady Spartans to the Section 1-2A rout.
Atkins had six assists, Reese Bintrim seven rebounds and Mikyla Slater seven rebounds.
Laurel is now 8-1 in section play and 10-6 overall.
Sto-Rox is 3-6, 4-11.
Vincentian Academy 54,
Union 39
The Lady Scots slipped to 1-7 in Section 1-1A, 2-14 overall with the homecourt defeat.
Maddie Wynn scored 8 markers for Union. Wynn also had nine rebounds for the Lady Scots and Elise Booker handed out three assists.
Tara Lucot scored 21 points to key Vincentian (7-1, 12-3).
Beaver 61,
Ellwood City 19
The Lady Wolverines fell behind early and couldn’t recover in dropping a Section 1-3A road matchup with the Lady Bobcats.
Ellwood City Lincoln (0-9, 2-13) trailed 22-5 after the first quarter and 38-14 at the half.
Emily Sedgwick and Chloe Sturgeon scored four points each for the Lady Wolverines, who were just 3 of 16 from the foul line.
Beaver is now 8-1, 14-2.
Wilmington 38,
Jamestown 28
Defense propelled the Lady Greyhounds to a District 10, nonregion road win over the Lady Muskies.
Wilmington (4-11) built a 19-9 halftime lead and 37-15 advantage going to the final frame.
“We played some younger kids,” first-year Lady Greyhounds coach Jay Sabik said. “Our kids did a nice job. We needed a win and the girls went out and played well.
“Our defense has really been playing well.”
Meredith Glavach garnered 14 points to lead Wilmington and Emily Withers tossed in 11. The Lady Greyhounds were 11 of 12 from the foul line.
“We stepped it up and shot it a little better from the foul line,” Sabik said. “It was a good team win.”
Jamestown is now 1-13.
Wrestling
Laurel picked up 10 wins in a 54-15 win over New Castle.
The Spartans are now 6-1.
Laurel will compete in the WPIAL Class 2A team playoffs on Wednesday at Quaker Valley. The Spartans’ first match in the competition will come against Keystone Oaks.
Following are the results:
Laurel 54,
New Castle 15
106 — Colin Bartley (L) won by forfeit.
113 — Maddy Harding (L) won by forfeit.
120 — Stone Miller (NC) won by major decision over Tommy Hetzer, 13-2.
126 — Dante Mangieri (NC) won by decision over Aiden Pearce, 17-13.
132 — Jonah Miller (NC) won by decision over Nick Moore, 3-1.
138 — Charles Krepp (L) won by forfeit.
145 — Chase Tinstman (L) won by decision over Cam Hooks, 9-7.
152 — Jacob Moore (L) won by decision over G. Joyce, 5-0.
160 — Isaac Duffy (L) won by forfeit.
170 — Karsten Campbell (L) won by forfeit.
182 — Sam Moore (L) won by forfeit.
195 — Braden Strohecker (L) won by forfeit.
220 — Anthony Eckenroad (NC) pinned Tyler Stewart in :18.
285 — Mitch Miles (L) pinned Micah Killion, 1:16.
