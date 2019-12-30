By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The New Castle High girls basketball team captured a championship Saturday.
Aayanni Hudson scored 21 points to lead the Lady ‘Canes to a 54-45 win over Armstrong in the title game of the New Castle Holiday Tournament at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“It felt good to win the tournament,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “It’s not our main focus, but I thought we played well as a team.
“I thought both nights, everyone that entered the game helped us to get a win. Aayanni played hard. The whole team pushes each other and brings out the best in each other.”
Hudson added seven rebounds and three steals for New Castle (7-3).
Raquel Rivera recorded 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady ‘Canes and Mia Graham was next with 10 markers.
Rivera, Graham and Alaya Respress all were named to the all-tournament team for New Castle. Hudson captured MVP honors.
Union 41, Beaver Falls 34
Rob Nogay earned his first win as Lady Scots coach, guiding the team to a win over the Lady Tigers in the consolation game of the New Castle Holiday Tournament at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
Union (1-8) led throughout, including 6-2 after one, 16-8 at the half and 22-17 going to the fourth quarter.
Maddie Wynn paced the Lady Scots with 11 points and Gianna Trott tallied 10.
Macyla Collins cashed in a game-high 25 points for Beaver Falls (0-8).
Mohawk 50, Butler 47
The Lady Warriors outscored Butler 11-8 in the fourth quarter to claim a win in the Butler Holiday Classic.
Nadia Lape netted a game-best 23 points to lead Mohawk (8-1). Paige Julian chipped in with 12 tallies and Hannah McDanel was next with 10.
Sarayne Forbes recorded 15 points to lead Butler (5-3).
Rochester 46,
Ellwood City 45
The Lady Wolverines struggled in the third quarter and it proved costly in a loss to the Lady Rams in the Laurel Christmas Tournament.
Ellwood City Lincoln (1-7) led 11-9 after one quarter and 22-12 at the half. But the Lady Wolverines were outscored 24-6 in the third quarter in falling short to Rochester (9-1).
Kyla Servick posted 21 points to lead Ellwood City and Maria Ioanilli was next with 13.
Alexis Robison recorded 17 tallies to pace the Lady Rams.
Kennedy Catholic 48,
Laurel 25
The Lady Spartans fell behind early and couldn’t recover in dropping a matchup to the Lady Golden Eagles in the Laurel Christmas Tournament.
Laurel (5-4) trailed 15-2 after one quarter and 25-9 at the half. The Lady Spartans were down 36-20 going to the fourth quarter.
Faith Gibson netted 10 points to lead Laurel.
Upper St. Clair 63,
Neshannock 40
The Lady Lancers were outrebounded 35-14 in a loss to the Lady Panthers.
Neshannock (3-5) was 15 of 54 from the floor, compared to 27 of 45 for Upper St. Clair (5-2).
“We’ve played some really good competition to this point,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “We still have to find an identity.
“We’re not playing particularly great defense. It’s a process. We have to find what works for us and go after it.”
Neleh Nogay netted 14 points to lead Neshannock.
Mia Brown led all scorers with 17 points for the Lady Panthers.
