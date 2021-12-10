New Castle’s girls basketball team couldn’t wait to start the season.
It showed Friday night at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House as the Lady ’Canes raced to a 21-point first quarter.
That super-charged start was key as New Castle held off Aliquippa’s comeback in the third for a 55-36 season-opening win at its own tournament.
“We came out full-throttle — all gas, no brakes — just like we wanted,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “I was proud of how hard they’ve been working and it showed in that first quarter and first half.”
The Lady ’Canes had a 12-7 edge late in the opening quarter, but closed the stanza with a 9-3 run. That spree gave the squad a 21-10 lead at the buzzer.
“It was nice,” New Castle’s Rihanna Boice said. “We had a lot of energy. It felt great to get a lead.”
Kayla Jones (seven points) and Boice (six) led the way in the first quarter.
“It was nice to get going,” Boice said.
New Castle added to its lead in the second quarter. The squad saw its advantage swell to 19 points, 29-10, but settled for a 33-15 halftime advantage. It was Aayanni Hudson’s turn to step up offensively in the frame as she scored eight of her 17 points.
“That felt good,” Hudson said. “It was really important to get a lead, though. We just had to stay together.”
The third quarter was a different story for New Castle. The Lady Quips turned up the defensive pressure and the tactic worked. The Lady ’Canes struggled to generate much around the hoop and were shut out for a 6:11 stretch in the frame. Boice’s basket just before the buzzer gave the team a 37-23 lead.
“We came out flat. I always tell them at halftime to stay active and stay moving,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “We’re young, so there were some nerves and chaos for a little, but they cleaned it up and didn’t let it get away from us too much. We held it together and pushed forward. Once we got back to us and stopped worrying about everything else, we came back together again.”
Eventually, New Castle broke Aliquippa’s press. The Lady ’Canes pulled away in the fourth to seal the win.
“We picked it up. We didn’t fold. We knew the pressure was going to come to us, but we settled down and picked it back up,” Hudson said. “If we stick together, we can accomplish anything.”
Boice led New Castle with 19 points, while Hudson added 17. Jones finished with 10 and Neena Flora had seven.
Shenango 42,
Riverside 15
Shenango gave Ricci LaRocco his first head coaching win the triumph over Riverside in the tournament opener.
"I thought we played good," LaRocco said. "We came out slow. But as we settled down, I thought we played well."
The Lady Wildcats took control in the first quarter with a 13-6 lead. They outscored the Lady Panthers, 15-2, in the second quarter for a 28-8 halftime advantage.
Shenango’s Kylee Rubin led all scorers with 21 points. Ashley DeCarbo added eight points. Rubin also pulled down 10 rebounds. Emilee Fedrizzi notched eight steals and six assists.
The Lady Wildcats meet New Castle in Saturday’s championship at 4:30 p.m.
"I'm looking forward to Saturday's game," LaRocco said. "It will be a big test for us and it will give us a better understanding for where we are at."
