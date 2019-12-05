The New Castle High girls bowling team opened its season with a 7-0 win over Ambridge on Wednesday at Colonial Lanes.
Leading the way for the girls was Jayliana Foster with a high game of 200. Dianna Troutman had a high series for the girls of 517. Zanah Baumann also chipped in with a career-high 186 game.
The New Castle boys team fell to Ambridge 5-2. The boys were led by Dom Natale with a high game of 176 and Aiden Klik with a high series of 451.
