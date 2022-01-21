The New Castle High girls basketball team started strong Thursday night.
The Lady ‘Canes, though, couldn’t sustain sustain it in dropping a 44-36 WPIAL Section 2-4A decision to Quaker Valley at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle (1-6 section, 4-7 overall) has dropped four games in a row.
The Lady ‘Canes led 14-4 after the first quarter and went to the half clinging to an 18-16 advantage. Quaker Valley (4-4, 6-7) took a 25-22 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Maria Joseph was serving as New Castle’s with Kara DiNardo-Joseph, her sister, in COVID quarantine. DiNardo-Joseph is expected to rejoin the team Friday night for a matchup at Blackhawk.
“We had a lot of energy,” Maria Joseph said of the first quarter. “We were pushing the ball, using our court to our advantage and we were taking care of the ball. We were getting good shots, getting stops on the defensive end and we were doing what we needed to do.
“We just got out of our game plan in the second quarter. They were pressuring us a little more. You’re not going to win a game turning it over 25 times. We weren’t executing.”
Blackhawk paces the section at 6-0, 12-0.
“We have to turn the page,” Maria Joseph said. “We have to learn from our mistakes. We know what to expect. Blackhawk is good and we have to be ready for them.”
Aayanni Hudson netted 12 points to lead New Castle.
The Lady ‘Canes trailed 38-32 with just over a minute left. Quaker Valley took a 40-32 with just under a minute to go on a pair of free throws.
Hudson made a field goal to cut the deficit to 40-34 with 42 seconds left. But Quaker Valley split a pair of foul shots, got the offensive rebound, and split another pair of freebies to go up 42-34 with 29.1 ticks to go.
Hudson hit another quick bucket to get within 42-36 with about 15 seconds left, but it wasn’t enough.
