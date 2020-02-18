New Castle's Aayanni Hudson dribbles during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle teammates Mia Graham (0) and Raquel Rivera (15) fight for a rebound during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Raquel Rivera drives to the basket during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle High coach Kara Dinardo-Joseph speaks with an official during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
1 of 20
New Castle teammates Mia Graham (0) and Raquel Rivera (15) fight for a rebound during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Alaya Respress looks to set up the offense during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Alaya Respress dribbles toward the basket during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Raquel Rivera puts up a shot during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Mia Graham dribbles to the basket during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson dribbles during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle huddles during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Mia Graham grabs a rebound during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson reacts after being called for a foul during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle High coach Kara Dinardo-Joseph speaks with an official during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Mia Graham dribbles to the basket during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Raquel Rivera drives to the basket during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle High coach Kara Dinardo-Joseph speaks with an official during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle High coach Kara Dinardo-Joseph calls a play during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Alaya Respress dribbles away from a defender during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Kerri Lyles goes in for a rebound during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Alaya Respress fights for a loose ball during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Raquel Rivera fights for a loose ball during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson goes up for a shot during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Mia Graham dribbles during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Girls basketball | New Castle vs. Knoch
1 of 20
New Castle teammates Mia Graham (0) and Raquel Rivera (15) fight for a rebound during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Alaya Respress looks to set up the offense during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Alaya Respress dribbles toward the basket during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Raquel Rivera puts up a shot during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Mia Graham dribbles to the basket during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson dribbles during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle huddles during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Mia Graham grabs a rebound during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson reacts after being called for a foul during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle High coach Kara Dinardo-Joseph speaks with an official during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Mia Graham dribbles to the basket during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Raquel Rivera drives to the basket during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle High coach Kara Dinardo-Joseph speaks with an official during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle High coach Kara Dinardo-Joseph calls a play during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Alaya Respress dribbles away from a defender during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Kerri Lyles goes in for a rebound during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Alaya Respress fights for a loose ball during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Raquel Rivera fights for a loose ball during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson goes up for a shot during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Mia Graham dribbles during a playoff game against Knoch at Fox Chapel High School.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
PITTSBURGH — The playoff run is over for the New Castle High girls basketball team.
A late rally by the Lady ‘Canes fell short in a 43-35 WPIAL Class 4A first-round loss to Knoch at Fox Chapel.
New Castle (13-10) was appearing in the playoffs for the first time since the 2011-2012 season.
“The girls showed such poise,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “They’ve never been there before and never been in that atmosphere. They were ready to get to work and you could just see it in them.
“It stings now, but I’m excited for the future. I know these girls are hurting tonight; I’m just incredibly proud of them. I wouldn’t trade this season for the world.”
The Lady Knights (17-6) advance to meet Central Valley at 8 p.m. Thursday at Fox Chapel. This was Knoch’s first playoff since 2009.
Sophomore standout Aayanni Hudson fouled out with just over two minutes left in the game. She picked up two quick fouls a little more than four minutes into the game.
“Aayanni on the bench any time makes it a little bit tougher,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “When you take her out and she’s your force in the offense, it makes it a little tougher.
“But, the girls kept pushing forward.”
Knoch missed the front-end of a one-and-one on Hudson’s fifth foul. New Castle got the rebound and raced to the other end and made a field goal to close to 34-33.
It was as close as the Lady ‘Canes would get the rest of the way. Down 36-33, New Castle’s Alaya Respress missed a 3-pointer with 1:30 to go.
The Lady ‘Canes were forced to foul down the stretch and Knoch sealed it at the line.
“We took good shots. We just couldn’t get anything to fall,” DiNardo-Joseph said of her team trying to take the lead late.
Story continues below video
The Lady Knights scored all 14 of their fourth-quarter points at the foul line.
“I was real proud of the girls,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “Everything we went over in practice was executed to a T.
“It hurts and we came up short. But the girls busted their butts the entire 32 minutes.”
Hudson paced New Castle with 13 points and three steals. Raquel Rivera was next with nine markers and a team-best eight rebounds. Mia Graham followed with six points and five assists.
Madilyn Boyer tossed in 15 points to lead the Lady Knights.
Both teams got off to a slow start, with New Castle holding a 3-2 lead after the first quarter. Knoch came back in the second stanza and forged a 22-14 halftime advantage.
“We knew going in, we haven’t played for 10 days,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “We anticipated we’d be a little winded to start.
“The emotions were high. It was really good defense on both ends of the floor. It wasn’t like it was a slow quarter. Both sides took good shots. We took good shots, we just couldn’t put the ball in the hoop.”
The Lady ‘Canes trailed 29-25 going to the fourth quarter.
New Castle loses Dashonna Drew, Kerri Lyles, Respress and Rivera to graduation.
“We watched them grow from teenagers into young ladies,” DiNardo-Joseph said of her seniors. “I know each and every one of them will do something special in this world.
“They’ve instilled their leadership into the younger players. The program started to turn with them.”
Samuel Vincent Varano, a 91-year-old Army Airborne veteran of the Korean War, passed away peacefully at his home in North Beaver Township in the early hours of Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, with his family by his side. Samuel was born in Kulpmount, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 30, 1928, a son of the late…
Beatrice A. "Bea" Grossman, 93, formerly of New Castle, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.
This Week's Circulars
Stay in touch with your community!
Sign Up Now!
Sign up now to get news, sports, deals and more delivered right to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.