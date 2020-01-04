The struggles continue for the New Castle High basketball team.
The Red Hurricane dropped a 74-63 WPIAL Section 2-4A decision on the road to Quaker Valley on Friday night.
New Castle, which has lost four of five games, is 1-2 in the section and 5-4 overall. The Quakers are 3-0 and 7-1.
Sheldon Cox led the ‘Canes with 18 points, Michael Wells added 16 and Isaiah Boice 11, including three 3-point field goals.
Adou Thiero paced Quaker Valley with 27 points and K.C. John chipped in with 25.
New Castle trailed 16-3 after one quarter and 40-29 at the half.
