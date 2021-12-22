New Castle High’s wrestling team had a shallow roster to work with against West Allegheny on Wednesday.
The Indians swept New Castle due to forfeits, coasting to a 78-0 WPIAL Section 3-3A victory.
West Allegheny (1-0 section, 5-1 overall) had a full roster for the league matchup. The Red Hurricane roster was short three wrestlers out of its five total.
“We’ve had a few kids quit, some kids are out with injuries right now, one kid’s on vacation for Christmas, so we had to come tonight with what we had,” New Castle coach Sam Constant said. “I’m not disappointed with them at all, we had a lot of work to do, it’s tough for them to really get their stuff going, there’s not a lot of kids for them to practice with…numbers matter.”
Constant has commented that it has been hard to find wrestlers to fill the bench at New Castle (0-1, 0-2).
“We talked this week about doing a job and taking care of business. I think that’s what they both came out and did. They did not take their opponents lightly,” West Allegheny coach Aaron McKinney said. “We try to take it whether there’s two kids there or twenty there, we warm up the same, we go through the same process…I wouldn’t say it changed our mentality.”
Following are the results:
West Allegheny 78, New Castle 0
106 — Cade Stern (WA) won by forfeit.
113 — Caiden Harbert (WA) pinned Alexia Fisher (NC) during second period in :20.
120 — Matt Pfeffer (WA) won by forfeit.
126 — Chase Schepis (WA) won by forfeit.
132 — Luke Potts (WA) pinned Noah Spencer during first period in 1:03.
138 — JT Hollyfield (WA) won by forfeit.
145 — Ben Moore (WA) won by forfeit.
152 — Ty Watters (WA) won by forfeit.
160 — Ibrokhim Jalilov (WA) won by forfeit.
172 — Shawn Taylor (WA) won by forfeit.
189 — Seth Weise (WA) won by forfeit.
215 — Richard Mautsolf (WA) won by forfeit.
285 — Sean Williams (WA) won by forfeit.
