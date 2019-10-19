NATRONA HEIGHTS — One play. One yard.
That was all that stood between the New Castle High football team from tying or potentially winning Friday night’s WPIAL Class 4A Northwest Eight Conference matchup at Highlands.
But the Golden Rams were able to stop the Red Hurricane on fourth down in overtime to notch a 28-22 victory.
“They’re a team that’s been getting better every week,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said of Highlands. “We knew the type of team they had and that their records didn’t indicate the type of skill they had. We knew it would be a dogfight. They made one more play than we did tonight.”
The ‘Canes (3-3 conference, 5-4 overall) won the toss in overtime and elected to start on defense. On it’s second play from the 10-yard line, Highlands (3-4, 3-6) found the end zone as quarterback Chandler Thimons hit DJ Loveland for a touchdown on a slant pass. Brock White’s conversion run failed, leaving the Rams with a 28-22 lead.
Thimons had the hot hand for the Rams, completing 11 of 19 passes for 217 yards and three scores. He also was picked off by Sheldon Cox.
“Thimons was razor sharp,” Cowart said. “He took what we were giving him.”
New Castle’s possession in the extra stanza began with a 2-yard run by Demetris McKnight. McKnight was then knocked for an 8-yard loss. Facing a third-and-goal from the 16, quarterback Michael Wells found Jason Williams for a 15-yard gain down to the 1.
Cowart called a timeout to set up the final play. McKnight took the ball, was hemmed in by a host of Highland’s defenders and lateraled the football to Wells. Wells’ pass attempt was short to Williams, ending the game.
“You’re at the 1-yard line and we’ve got some big guys up front,” Cowart said. “Highlands did a nice job. They found a seam and got some penetration. I’ll be beating myself up over that call, but I would have felt good if it had worked. But, that’s football. They made the play when they had to.”
New Castle sent the game into overtime on a McKnight 2-yard TD run and conversion run with 2:25 remaining in the contest. McKnight finished with a game-high 92 yards rushing on 29 attempts giving him 987 rushing yards on the season. He also caught four passes for 68 yards.
“I thought our guys showed some resolve and some fight,” Cowart said. “You have to tip your cap to coach (Dom) Girardi and the guys over there. They were extremely well prepared and made some big plays in big moments.”
The ‘Canes got on the scoreboard first, taking the opening kickoff and driving 65 yards in nine plays with McKnight taking it in from a yard out. The key play of the drive was Wells’ 31-yard completion to Williams on second-and-21 from the Highlands 43.
Highlands answered on the third play of the second quarter when Thimons hooked up with Johnny Crise on a 34-yard TD pass. White caught the conversion pass from Thimons to give the Rams an 8-6 lead. Crise finished with 148 yards on four catches.
It took New Castle just one play to regain the lead as Wells hit a wide-open McKnight for a 53-yard scoring strike. Williams ran in the conversion to put the ‘Canes ahead, 14-8.
The Rams tied the game at 14-14 heading into halftime when Loveland returned Wells’ punt 60 yards for the score with 1:02 remaining.
Highlands grabbed a 22-14 lead with 8:03 remaining in the third quarter as Thimons and Crise connected on a 76-yard TD.
New Castle will host Ambridge on Friday in the regular-season finale with its playoff hopes still up in the air.
“We’ll focus on Ambridge next week and try to get another win,” Cowart said. “We’ll see where the chips fall from there. We’ve got to get a fourth win in the conference and if we can do that, it usually bodes pretty well.”
