The second quarter spelled doom for the New Castle High football team Friday night.
Chartiers Valley scored 26 second-quarter points to pull away and claim a 46-20 WPIAL Parkway Conference home victory over the Red Hurricane.
New Castle drops to 0-3 in the conference and 0-5 overall.
Donny Cade tied the game at 7 in the first quarter on a 10-yard run.
The Colts (4-1, 6-1) led 14-7 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 40-13 at the half.
Tyler Leekins returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a score for the Red Hurricane, cutting the deficit to 40-13. Mike Wells closed the scoring for New Castle when he ran in from 17 yards out later in the period.
The ‘Canes host Blackhawk (1-3, 2-5) at 7 p.m. Friday. It’s a makeup of a game that was postponed Oct. 16 when a member of the New Castle football team tested positive for COVID-19.
