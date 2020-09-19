McKEESPORT — The New Castle High football team ran out of gas in the second half Friday night.
The Red Hurricane was blanked in the final 24 minutes as McKeesport pulled away for a 48-27 WPIAL nonconference win.
New Castle (0-2 overall) trailed 28-27 at the half.
This is the first 0-2 start for the ‘Canes since 2017.
“We were ready to go; we made some big plays. The kids were locked and loaded and ready to go,” ‘Canes coach Joe Cowart said of his team hitting the road for the nearly two-hour bus trip to McKeesport. “We have to get our kids prepared. We need to play better in all three phases.
“We were able to matriculate the ball down the field to score in the first half. But we ran out of steam as the game progressed.”
Mike Wells scored two rushing touchdowns for New Castle. He also hooked up with Hristo Gardner on a 30-yard scoring strike.
“I thought Mike did some good things,” Cowart said. “Him and Donny (Cade), and Hristo Gardner. All three had good games.
“Donny had a bunch of catches and a touchdown.”
Allen Bradley accounted for the other New Castle score on a defensive touchdown.
The Tigers (1-1) operate offensively out of the flexbone triple option.
“It’s like like novocaine, give it time,” Cowart said of McKeesport’s attack. “They found the edge on us a few times. We didn’t help ourselves giving some short fields.
“It’s certainly a difficult offense to prepare for, but they all are. They played and coached better than we did tonight.”
The ‘Canes host Central Valley (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in a nonconference matchup. The last time New Castle started 0-3 was the 2014 season, when it opened 0-4 and still reached the WPIAL playoffs.
“It will be a tall task for us,” Cowart said. “We’re not facing molehills, we’re facing mountains.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.