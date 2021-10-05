The New Castle High cross country teams both came away with a split on Tuesday.
The Red Hurricane boys knocked off Central Valley (15-50), but dropped a 21-40 decision to Beaver in a WPIAL Section 5-2A home matchup.
The Lady ‘Canes also claimed a split, rolling past Central Valley (15-50) and falling to Beaver (15-45) in a Section 5-2A contest. The races were held at Flaherty Field.
New Castle’s Lucas Bradley won the race and teammate Josh Hoerner finished sixth. Ben Bryson took 10th, Nate Pitzer placed 11th and Andrew Kladitis was 12th overall for the ‘Canes (4-4). Times were not provided.
Keara Mangieri finished seventh for the Lady ‘Canes (3-5) and lailah Bogart was eighth. Julia Bryson claimed ninth, Summer Barge placed 10th and Julianna Graziani was 12th. Times were not provided.
Boys cross country
Lancers win three
Neshannock defeated Laurel, 22-39, while knocking off Beaver Falls and Union both by 15-50 counts in a meet on the Scotties’ home course.
Brendan Burns won the race for the Lancers and teammate Nick Bender was third. Adam Rickel took fifth, Geoffrey Measel was sixth and Lorenzo Scarnati claimed seventh. Times were not provided.
Neshannock’s Cole Hutchison won the boys junior high race in 7:27.
Wilmington falls
Grove City claimed a 15-50 District 10 road verdict over the Greyhounds.
Akito Hatch finished eighth for Wilmington in 20:20, Tagg Walker was ninth in 20:55 and Pierce Nagel captured 10th in 21:40.
Shenango wins pair
The Wildcats’ Thomas Presnar won the race in 18:49 to lead his team to a win over New Brighton (26-30) and Freedom (15-50).
Ethan Krouse was next for Shenango, finishing seventh in 21:23 and teammate Connor Jeffcoat claimed 10th in 22:09. Marco Yanerella was 11th for the Wildcats and Tyler Wittmann finished 13th in 22:19.
Girls cross country
Neshannock competes
The Lady Lancers did not field a full team in a meet against Laurel, Beaver Falls and Union on the Lady Scots’ home course.
Lindsey Urban paced Neshannock, finishing fifth. Emma Wilt claimed ninth for the Lady Lancers and Hannah Kwiat took 10th.
Neshannock’s Ainsley Allison won the girls junior high race in 8:16.
Lady Greyhounds lose
Wilmington dropped a 15-50 decision to Grove City in District 10 action.
The Lady Greyhounds’ Emma Mason won the race in 23:36 and teammate Lia Vastano was fifth in 26:28. Samantha Gioan finished ninth for Wilmington in 32:54 and Linnea Funari was 10th 34:35.
Shenango sweeps
The Lady Wildcats knocked off New Brighton (25-32) and Freedom (15-50).
Morgan Pisula paced Shenango, finishing second in 24:33 and Riley Bruce was fourth in 25:23. Olivia Conaway took seventh in 27:54, Ella Wittmann was ninth in 28:53 and Mia Pisano placed 11th in 29:29.
