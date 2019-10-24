CALIFORNIA, Pa. — New Castle High School's boys cross country team continued its strong season Thursday afternoon, claiming WPIAL cross country gold in the Class 2A competition.
Senior Anthony Litrenta paced the Red Hurricane with a third-place finish in 17:04, while teammate Zac Gibson was eighth at 17:20 on the course at California University of Pennsylvania. Coach Jeff Shaftic's New Castle team scored 80 team points, distancing itself from South Fayette (94 points, second place) and Indiana (116 points, third place), which also sent its squads to next Saturday's PIAA championship meet in Hershey.
New Castle was the lone team to qualify for the state meet among Lawrence County's seven schools competing Thursday. Also running for the Red Hurricane were Jonah Miller (16th, 17:38), Gavyn Hansotte (26th, 18:10), Ryan Hunyadi (27th, 18:10), Isaac King (38th, 18:28) and Aiden Klik (79th, 19:23).
Earlier in the day, 10 individuals — five boys and five girls — qualified across the boys and girls competitions.
In the Class 1A girls race, Shenango's Emily Olcott placed sixth in 21:06 while teammate Riley Bruce was 29th in 23:05. Mohawk teammates Sidney Andrews (16th, 22:21) and Nadia Lape (24th, 22:52) also qualified. Shenango's Carmen Medvit, the defending champion, did not finish the race.
New Castle's Anna Blundo was the lone county qualifier in the Class 2A girls race, taking 26th in a time of 22:11.
On the boys side in Class 1A, five qualified to Hershey, led by two pairs of teammates. Shenango's Christian Maxwell led the charge (19th, 18:18), while fellow Wildcat Thomas Presnar was 24th in 18:28. Ellwood City Lincoln's Nolan Curran crossed the finish line in 31st place (19:39), while Laurel teammates Bryce Patterson (32nd, 18:44) and Andrew Daugherty (36th, 18:57) also made the cut.
