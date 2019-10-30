District championships in any sport are hard to come by.
Yet Lawrence County boasts, not one, but two, today, both coming from the sport of cross country and both of which were awarded last week.
The New Castle boys claimed gold as a team at the WPIAL Class 2A championships held at California University of Pennsylvania on Thursday.
The Wilmington girls struck gold at the District 10, Class 1A championships held at Buhl Farm Park in Hermitage on Saturday, winning their first team title as junior Grace Mason also won individual gold.
"There's been a lot of elation at the school," Red Hurricane coach Jeff Shaftic said of the 'Canes' title. "I'm so proud of what they accomplished — everyone is. They've been carrying the trophy everywhere and passing it around.
"It just has been a great feeling of accomplishment for everyone involved with the program."
Wilmington coach Mary Beth Acker has been feeling similar emotions.
"Our school community has been very encouraging," she said. "The positive energy has been wonderful. This experience is something you never forget."
Several of Acker's team members were battling upper respiratory infections in the race, but they fought through it and their teammates picked up the slack.
"All of our kids pushed really hard knowing their teammates weren't at their strongest," she said. "Even the kids that were sick gave a valiant effort and still performed well even though they were visibly struggling."
The Lady Greyhounds scored 72 points and Lakeview was second with 90.
Emma Mason, Grace’s younger sister, also earned a medal by placing eighth in 20:51. Becka Book finished 17th in 21:38, Samantha Gioan (18th, 21:42), Elise Hilton (36th, 22:43). Sisters Maddalena DiMuccio (42nd, 23:08) and Claudia DiMuccio (50th, 23:28) also helped guide Wilmington’s girls team to the title.
"Obviously having Grace in first place was huge," Acker added. "And Emma finishing eighth and Samantha Gioan 18th — both are freshmen and we just didn't expect this from them. Emma finished significantly ahead of where her ranking was. She's a good runner and was a very successful middle school runner, but she's a freshman. She and Grace don't even run in the same training groups. She really had a breakthrough race on Saturday."
Senior Anthony Litrenta paced the Red Hurricane with a second-place finish at 17:04, while junior teammate Zac Gibson was eighth at 17:20. New Castle scored 79 team points, followed by South Fayette with 94, and Indiana 116 points. All three teams qualify for next Saturday's PIAA championship meet in Hershey.
Also placing for the 'Canes were junior Jonah Miller (16th, 17:38), junior Gavyn Hansotte (26th, 18:10) and senior Ryan Hunyadi (27th, 18:10).
New Castle tied for third place in the WPIAL in 2016, was the WPIAL runner-up in 2017 and third last year.
"Even though you could see it coming, when it actually happened, it was an incredible thrill," Shaftic said.
