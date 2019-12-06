It's official: The New Castle High boys basketball team will jump to Class 5A next season.
Classifications were finalized for all high school sports teams across the state for the next two academic years.
The Red Hurricane has won three straight WPIAL championships under 10th-year coach Ralph Blundo, all in Class 4A. Blundo has led the program to six district titles overall.
"It surprised me a bit," Blundo said of the jump. "I didn't foresee us moving up to 5. If that's our reality, that's where we will compete."
Blundo's teams always play a top-notch schedule to prepare them for the battles throughout the season and into the playoffs. This year is no different and it could serve as a boost heading into next season.
"We're playing a lot of bigger schools this year," Blundo said. "Central Catholic, Pine-Richland, we're playing Mars. We're playing bigger schools this year in our nonconference schedule and hopefully that will prepare us. We're probably one of the smaller schools in 5A.
"We were comfortable in 4. But by the numbers, we're 5 and that's where we will go."
Fans always support the 'Canes, home or away, no matter the distance. That likely won't change as the foes change starting next season.
"We are the northernmost school in 5A. The travel will be more significant, unfortunately," Blundo said. "From a fans perspective, a lot of fans have come up to me and said they are excited about playing in 5A. As long as we continue to put a quality team on the floor that plays hard and plays right our fans will continue to come out and support us."
Enrollment numbers were released at the PIAA’s board meeting.
New Castle boasts 319 boys enrolled. Schools with between 305 and 504 boys were set to compete in Class 5A for the basketball season.
In boys basketball, Laurel and Neshannock will both jump from Class 2A to 3A. Ellwood City Lincoln will drop to Class 2A from 3A.
Mohawk (3A), Shenango (2A) and Union (1A) will stay put in the future enrollment cycle.
New Castle will continue to participate in Class 4A for football. Laurel, after falling short of the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs two years in a row, will climb to Class 2A. Shenango drops down to Class 1A from 2A. Ellwood City, Mohawk and Neshannock in Class 2A, as well as Union in Class 1A, will stay put in their current classifications.
In girls basketball, the lone major change comes with Laurel jumping to Class 3A from Class 2A.
Neshannock is listed as a Class 2A school for girls basketball in the new cycle, but coach Luann Grybowski’s program has “played up” a classification recently. The Lady Lancers won the WPIAL Class 3A championship last year. But Grybowski now has a decision to make.
Neshannock has 140 girls and the figures for a Class 2A school is 92 to 141 girls. That affords Grybowski the option to play in Class 2A or moving up to Class 3A.
"I don't know yet," Grybowski said of her intentions for the next cycle. "Laurel is up and Shenango is down as far as staying where they are.
"That league would be Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Shenango and us I'm assuming. Unless we play up. Playing up would be Laurel and Mohawk.
"I wanted to see everyone's numbers first and look at it. Hopefully I have some time to decide. If I have a choice, I have to make a decision. So that's good. I'm pleased with having that option. I want to get a look at where everybody is."
New Castle’s girls team will remain in Class 4A, while Ellwood City and Mohawk will stay in Class 3A. Shenango (2A) and Union (1A) stay put as well.
Schools have the option to “play up” in classification, but must stay in that classification for both years of the two-year cycle.
