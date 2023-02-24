The wait is finally over for the New Castle High boys basketball team.
The Red Hurricane last took the floor Feb. 13, when it rolled to a 72-43 nonsection home win over Berlin Brothersvalley. New Castle (20-2) will open the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Norwin (14-8) in a first-round matchup.
“We had three scrimmages,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said of how his team addressed the down time. “I felt like the last two times that we had a bye or this 12-day layoff, I felt we were sluggish.
“We scrimmaged more than we normally do. I think this will serve us well. The game speed is a different thing. Staying in shape is really the key. Practice over 12 days can get stale. It didn’t matter who the scrimmage was against. It gives you an opportunity to run your stuff against someone that’s not your second team.”
The Shenango (15-8) boys also will compete Friday night, battling Aliquippa (17-6) in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals.
NORWIN AT NEW CASTLE, 7 P.M.,
(WPIAL CLASS 6A BOYS PLAYOFFS)
The top-seeded ‘Canes won the Section 1 championship with a 9-1 record.
Norwin tied for third place in Section 2 play with a 5-5 mark. Adam Bilinsky, a Mercyhurst recruit, paces the Knights.
“They are a typical (Class) 6A basketball team; big, with strong bodies,” Blundo said. “Adam Bilinsky is a really good basketball player. He scores at all three levels; he’s really athletic.
“He has a good pull-up game. He can post you up and he’s a really good rebounder.”
New Castle’s Isaiah Boice, a 6-foot senior guard, missed seven games earlier in the season with a fractured metatarsal in his foot. Boice has scored 255 points in 17 games for a 17-point average.
“If he’s not 100 percent, he’s darn close,” Blundo said. “He has the spring back in his legs.
“He looks like the old Zay to me, and that’s great news for us. Everyone is settled back in to their roles. We had some guys get some experience while he was out.”
Jonathan Anderson, a 5-9 senior guard, averages 17.3 points a game (382 total points).
Blundo pointed out what his team needs to do to advance in the postseason.
“We have to defend and we have to rebound,” he said. “We know what we’re up against. The WPIAL 6A playoffs is a huge challenge for everyone in it. You’re not going to play poorly and win at this level.”
The winner will battle the survivor of the Mount Lebanon-Butler matchup Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
SHENANGO VS. ALIQUIPPA, 8 P.M. AT BLACKHAWK, (WPIAL CLASS 2A BOYS PLAYOFFS)
This is the third matchup between the Section 1 rivals. The Quips won the previous contests, 60-45 and 51-39. The second meeting was tight deep into the fourth quarter.
“They’re a really good team and very athletic,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “They have good shooters.
“With that game, we know we can play with them. That’s a confidence builder. We made our run late. We had a chance. We’re excited about the opportunity. There’s no pressure on us. They’re supposed to win. We just need to let the chips fall where they may.”
Shenango, seeded eighth, advanced with a 59-38 win over Chartiers-Houston on Tuesday.
The top-seeded Quips rolled to a 75-33 decision over Laurel in the first round.
“Cameron Lindsey is really good. Donovan Walker is a good player,” McQuiston said of Aliquippa’s top players. “Walker didn’t play the second time against us.
“Quentin Goode is very athletic; he can shoot it. They’re athletes. They have three or four Division I football players on their team.”
McQuiston pointed out what his team needs to do in order to be successful.
“We have to rebound the basketball. We did a good job of that the second game,” McQuiston said. “We have to take care of the basketball; value each possession.
“We have to keep those runs small and answer the runs.”
The Wildcats are looking for big things from Braden Zeigler and Brody McQuiston.
“We have to make sure we get Zeigler some open looks,” Bob McQuiston said. “We have to get him open.
“We have to get Brody some touches in the paint. We have to make sure Zach (Herb) is a key for us, he gets us in our sets.”
The victor moves on to the semifinals to battle the survivor of the Greensburg Central Catholic-Eden Christian contest on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
The losing team heads to the consolation bracket and will square off against the losing team from the Greensburg Central Catholic-Eden Christian clash on Monday.
