The New Castle High boys basketball team got back in the win column Tuesday night.
Four Red Hurricane players scored in double figures to lead the team to an 89-56 WPIAL Section 2-4A win over Beaver at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle (2-2 section, 6-4 overall) snapped a two-game losing streak, its second-two-game skid of the season.
Sheldon Cox netted a game-high 25 points to lead the ‘Canes, while Michael Wells and Isaiah Boice chipped in with 20 tallies apiece. Donny Cade collected 11 markers for the winners.
New Castle rifled in 13 3-pointers, led by Boice with six and Cox with five.
Cox pulled down a team-high nine rebounds and Boice was next with seven. Wells contributed six boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.