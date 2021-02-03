A New Castle High boys basketball player went over 1,000 career points for a second consecutive game Tuesday night.
Sheldon Cox hit the plateau on a foul shot in the first 90 seconds of the game, helping propel the Red Hurricane to an 88-54 WPIAL Section 2-5A home win over West Allegheny.
“I’m so happy for Sheldon; that’s a great accomplishment,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “In the history of New Castle basketball, you’re not talking about a school that hasn’t won a lot. There’s a lot of great basketball players that have come through here. It’s pretty special.”
Six players scored in double figures for the ‘Canes (6-0 section, 11-0 overall), led by Michael Wells with 25 points.
“Mike was really good tonight,” Blundo said. “He played well. He shot it well, defended well, rebounded well. He was really efficient out there.
“Those are the kind of games we expect from Mike.”
Cox contributed 14 points for New Castle, while Isaiah Boice and Jonathon Anderson added 11. Michael Graham and Cahmari Perkins posted 10 tallies each.
“The balance is our strength,” Blundo said. “I’ll take five guys scoring the way these guys are scoring over two guys scoring. It gets harder for those two guys to score. They’re the object of every game plan, when just two guys are scoring.”
Scott Bilovus paced the Indians (2-4, 5-4) with 16 points.
New Castle returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it hosts Trinity (3-2, 6-3) in a section matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.