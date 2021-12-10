The waves keep on coming.
So do the wins.
New Castle deployed player after player Friday night and all contributed in some way in the team’s 86-23 season-opening victory over Sharpsville at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“We have a number of guys that can play,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. There’s no doubt about that. Three starters and a multitude of lettermen return from last year’s Red Hurricane squad that captured a WPIAL-record 14th district title. If Friday’s blowout win was any indication, New Castle is poised for another strong campaign.
The Blue Devils were a last-minute fill-in for Westinghouse, which pulled out of the tipoff tournament. Even though it was a mismatch for the ’Canes, they still got a chance to display their talented and deep roster. All nine players in the team’s rotation — including four others — scored in the rout.
“We think it’s important that, when you play nine guys in a rotation, the chemistry is good. If you’re not careful, that can go awry a little bit because you’re playing so many guys,” Blundo cautioned. “I think that playing nine guys gives us an opportunity to have a fresh body out there at all times and defend at a high level. I love the personnel that we have. We have great young men. You put that all together and, of course, there’s an opportunity to do some really good things. They are a talented group and they are really good kids.”
New Castle’s defensive pressure bothered Sharpsville all evening. The ’Canes merely warmed up in the first and took a 12-11 lead at the buzzer. With a steady flow of players coming in and out of the lineup, they stifled and outscored the Blue Devils, 30-2, in the second quarter for a 42-13 halftime advantage.
“If you play 94 feet, you’re actually playing two games in one every night. If we play a 30-game season, it’s like playing a 60-game season because we’re guarding every board on the floor,” Blundo said. “So, when we’ve had solid depth, we’ve had our best teams and we have really good depth with this this group.”
New Castle stretched its lead to 55-20 after three quarters and outscored the guests, 31-3, in the final stanza. Isaiah Boice led the way with 17 points, while Mike Wells finished with 15. Nick Wallace added 16 points off the bench, which produced 44 points on the night. Reserve DaJaun Young added eight points.
“We are really balanced. It feels really good,” Wells said. “Last year, we had a lot of guys, but Belle Vernon played matchup zone against us in the playoffs. I don’t think teams can play matchup zone against us this year just because we have so many guys that can come off the bench and do exactly what we do. It’s like we’re not skipping a beat. I can’t wait until we get to the end of the year and we really see how those guys improve, too.”
Another thing that excited the ’Canes was a packed Field House. Last year, with COVID-19 restrictions, attendance was limited. That’s not the case this season and the boisterous crowd immediately became a factor.
“It feels like getting back to normal. Some of our friends couldn’t come last year and those are some of our main supporters. Not all of my family could come last year because of COVID. It’s amazing getting back out there in front of everyone. It really helps me and the whole team. It really makes a big difference,” Wells said. “We play hard, but we need that energy from the crowd. When we’re tired, that lets us know what we’re playing for — everyone that’s watching us. It helps us because teams don’t play in front of that many people every night. We really feed off it and it helps us because it messes with other teams, too. They aren’t used to it.
“The atmosphere makes the Field House one of the most-dreaded venues in the WPIAL for opponents.
“It’s been about 600 days since we’ve played a home game with that many fans,” Blundo added. “I told these guys that there were teams that played in front of 70 fans tonight and there were 1,500 people here and they were excited — they were excited to see you guys, so don’t take it for granted. It’s a blessing. It should be an honor to do what you do and bring some joy to our community.”
The ’Canes were happy to get the season started and they look forward to Saturday’s battle with Sto-Rox.
“We were just excited to play tonight, especially with the way things were turning out with Westinghouse bailing on us. It’s a credit to Sharpsville for coming to play us. They were without a game. We were without a game and they said they’d do it,” Blundo said. “Sto-Rox is a really athletic group with tough kids that have won at every level in basketball and football. It’ll be a good test.”
