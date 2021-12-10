New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain...which may be heavy in the morning. Becoming windy for the afternoon. Thunder possible. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 45. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.