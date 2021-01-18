New Castle boys roll to win over Hampton

The New Castle High boys basketball team continues to roll.
The Red Hurricane built a 30-point halftime lead and cruised to a 54-31 WPIAL nonsection home win over Hampton on Saturday.
New Castle (4-0) emptied the bench in the second half in locking up the win.
Michael Wells tossed in a game-high 18 points to lead the ‘Canes and Sheldon Cox was next with 12.
Wells was 7 of 14 from the field for New Castle and Cox was 5 of 8. Wells led the team with seven rebounds. The ‘Canes were 22 of 49 from the field and outrebounded Hampton, 30-11.
Brennan Murray scored seven points to pace the Talbots.
The ‘Canes led 24-8 after the first quarter and 43-13 at the break.
New Castle (2-0 section) returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to Chartiers Valley (2-0, 7-0) for a Section 2-5A matchup.
Laurel 58, Eden Christian 49
Sam Haswell paced the Spartans with 21 points and 10 rebounds in a nonsection home win over the Warriors.
Laurel (2-1) built a 17-8 lead after one quarter and pushed it to 34-23 at halftime. The Spartans were up 43-29 after three periods.
Laurel was 17 of 52 from the field, compared to 22 of 53 for the Warriors (3-1).
Marcus Haswell chipped in 14 points for the Spartans.
Elijah Maruges and Sean Aiken scored 10 points apiece for Eden Christian Academy.
GirlsLaurel 47, Eden Christian 43
The Lady Spartans held on for a nonsection home victory over the Lady Warriors.
Laurel (4-0) built a 20-14 lead after the first quarter and settled for a 29-26 advantage at the break. The Lady Spartans carried a 41-35 advantage into the final frame.
Regan Atkins scored 17 points to lead Laurel and Joselynn Fortuna followed with 12 markers for the winners.
Taylor Haring paced Eden Christian (2-2) with 15 tallies.
