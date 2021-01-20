The New Castle High boys basketball team put on quite a show Tuesday night.
The Red Hurricane raced to an early lead and rolled to a 73-45 WPIAL Section 2-5A road win over Chartiers Valley.
New Castle (3-0 section, 5-0 overall) is the No. 1 ranked team in the WPIAL in Class 5A according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Colts (2-1, 7-1) are ranked No. 3.
The ‘Canes owned a 35-26 advantage at the half, before extending it to 57-38 going to the fourth period.
Michael Wells scored a team-high 16 points for New Castle and Sheldon Cox contributed 15. Michael Graham garnered 14 markers for the winners and Jonathon Anderson added a career-best 11.
Wells pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds for the ‘Canes and Cox was next with nine. Boice added eight boards.
New Castle was 29 of 55 from the floor, while the Colts were 18 of 50.
Brayden Reynolds, who came in averaging 28 points per game, led all scorers with 19 markers for Chartiers Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.