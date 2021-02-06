By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The New Castle High boys basketball team took care of business Friday night.
The Red Hurricane built a 16-point first-quarter advantage en route to a 70-35 WPIAL Section 2-5A home win over Trinity.
New Castle, which is ranked No. 1 in the WPIAL in Class 5A by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, is now 7-0 in the section and 12-0 overall.
The ‘Canes held a 21-5 margin after eight minutes and increased it to 45-13 at the break. New Castle was up 59-20 going to the fourth period.
Michael Wells netted 19 points for the ‘Canes and Isaiah Boice tossed in 17.
Wells was 8 of 12 from the field with three steals, while Boice was 6 of 12 from the floor with a team-high six rebounds.
Mike Quinn netted 13 points for the Hillers (3-4, 6-5).
Beaver Falls 64, Laurel 62
The Spartans fell short in a Section 1-3A road loss to the Tigers.
“Section play, especially on the road, is difficult to win,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “You have to hold serve at home. We got them at home.
“Our guys battled. I’m pleased with the effort and how we kept fighting.”
Marcus Haswell went over the 1,000-point plateau for Laurel (3-3, 5-6). He surpassed the milestone in the third quarter and finished with 13 tallies to give him 1,006 for his career.
“He’s a special player,” Locke said. “He’s been doing that for four years. The great thing about him is his desire to win is more important than getting a thousand points.”
Sam Haswell, Marcus’ twin brother, paced the Spartans with 26 points, including 19 in the second half. Laban Barker added 12 markers for the visitors.
Michael Conley Jr. and Dimitri Wesmeth posted 18 points each to lead Beaver Falls (5-2, 6-3).
Neshannock 75, Riverside 31
The Lancers made 14 3-pointers in posting a Section 1-3A road win over the Panthers.
Johnpaul Mozzocio led all scorers with 24 points for Neshannock (7-0, 11-0), which is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A by the Post-Gazette. All of his points came off of eight 3-pointers. He made four threes in the first quarter and six total in the first half.
“He shot the ball really well,” Lancers coach John Corey said of Mozzocio. “The last four or five games, we’ve shot the ball a little bit better. We still have to shoot it a little bit better.”
Russell Kwiat was next for Neshannock with 17 points.
The Lancers led 29-11 after the first quarter and 51-19 at the half. Neshannock pushed the buffer to 66-25 going to the fourth quarter.
The Lancers buried seven of their 14 3-pointers in the first quarter.
“It was great ball movement,” Corey said of his team’s play early in the contest. “Our defensive pressure caused a lot of turnovers in the first quarter.
“We shot the ball well and guys shared the basketball well.”
Bo Fornataro scored eight points for Riverside (1-5, 1-10).
Shenango 49, Riverview 21
The Wildcats raced out to a 20-6 lead and never looked back in rolling to a Section 1-2A road victory over the Raiders.
Shenango (3-4, 9-6) held a 24-15 advantage at the half. The Wildcats carried a 36-17 margin into the final quarter.
“It was nice to get back in the win column,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “We have to steal a couple on the road and get a good seed coming down the stretch.”
Zach Herb tallied 16 points to pace the Wildcats and Ryan Lenhart was next with 12 markers, six assists, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
“Ryan had a great game,” McQuiston said. “I thought he got after it. He played a great floor game.
“He was real aggressive and he did a lot of good things for us.”
Reis Watkins pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds for Shenango.
Gideon Deacy delivered eight points for Riverview (1-6, 2-8).
Ellwood City 78, Mohawk 45
Steve Antuono poured in a game-high 32 points to lead the Wolverines to a Section 1-3A home verdict over the Warriors.
Antuono scored 11 of his points in the first quarter to lead Ellwood City Lincoln (4-3, 6-4) to a 24-8 advantage. He finished with 16 points for the half. Antuono tacked on 10 more tallies in the third stanza.
Joseph Roth recorded 20 markers for the Wolverines and Sam DiCaprio contributed 13.
Jay Wrona paced Mohawk (0-7, 1-10) with 14 points.
GirlsNeshannock 65, Ambridge 32
The Lady Lancers started strong and put it in cruise control for the nonsection home win over the Lady Bridgers.
Neshannock (10-1), ranked No. 2 in the WPIAL in Class 2A by the Post-Gazette, built a 28-5 buffer after one quarter and pushed it to 45-14 at the break.
“It was a great start,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “We jumped out well and we finished.
“To score 28 points in a quarter is pretty phenomenal. We finished strong in the second quarter, too. We just played hard.”
Neleh Nogay led three Neshannock players in double figures with 19 points. She added eight assists and six steals as well. Mairan Haggerty was next with 17 markers, while Addi Watts contributed 14 tallies and seven rebounds.
Megan Pallerino produced eight points and six boards for the Lady Lancers, while Aaralyn Nogay notched six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Hunter Newman compiled six boards and three steals for the winners.
Neshannock was 20 of 48 from the field.
Rachel Guthrie scored 18 points for Ambridge (1-8).
