McDONALD — A quick start helped guide the New Castle High boys basketball team to a victory Friday night.
The Red Hurricane scored 23 first-quarter points on its way to a 71-45 WPIAL Section 2-5A road win over South Fayette.
The Lions were able to put 15 points of their own up in the first quarter to stay within striking distance.
“I think we got out of the gate fast,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “We weren’t great defensively in the first quarter.
“I thought we were really efficient offensively in the first quarter and that got us in a good position.”
The ‘Canes (4-0 section, 8-1 overall) took control in the second quarter, pushing the advantage to 41-21 at the break.
“We got comfortable with what they were doing,” Blundo said. “We were doing a good job keeping it out of the paint.”
Isaiah Boice netted 23 points for the ‘Canes, 14 of which came in the first half. Seven of his eight field goals came from behind the arc.
“Isaiah played really well tonight,” Blundo said. “A lot of people will look at the number of points he scored and the 3s he made. But, he was outstanding defensively all night long.
“He was great with on-ball D and his awareness off the ball. His purpose of what he’s doing and his defensive positioning were great. It’s about being in the right place on that end and he was.”
New Castle finished with 10 total 3-pointers.
“We played well. We played really together,” Blundo said. “That’s really the key to our success. We have good basketball players. The more together we are, the better we are.”
Michael Wells followed Boice’s effort with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
“We could look at the 20 points he had. But it was the 10 rebounds he got that was big,” Blundo said. “That was really important against their size.”
Alex Hall scored 15 points for South Fayette (2-2, 5-6).
New Castle returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Chartiers Valley (3-0, 3-7). It marks the final game of the first half of section play.
“This was a really good win on the road,” Blundo said. “Section wins on the road are like gold.”
