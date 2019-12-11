BEAVER FALLS — The New Castle High boys basketball team continues to roll.
Three players scored in double figures for the Red Hurricane to lead the team to a 72-46 nonsection road win over Beaver Falls.
New Castle is now 3-0 on the season, winning each game by an average of 21.6 points.
Michael Wells led all scorers with 26 points for the 'Canes, while Sheldon Cox collected 21. Isaiah Boice followed with 16.
New Castle was 29 of 59 from the floor, including 12 of 29 from outside the arc. The 'Canes turned the ball over six times, compared to 25 for Beaver Falls.
Wells was 10 of 17 from the floor for New Castle and Cox was 7 of 16. Boice was 7 of 15. Wells and Cox shared team-high honors in rebounding with six boards apiece.
Michael Conley recorded 14 points to lead the Tigers (2-1).
The 'Canes led 19-8 after the first quarter and 36-20 at the break. The visitors held a 54-30 buffer through three periods.
New Castle returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it hosts Hopewell in the WPIAL Section 2-4A lidlifter for both teams.
