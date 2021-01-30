The New Castle High boys basketball team picked up another win Friday night.
Isaiah Boice netted a game-high 20 points for the Red Hurricane in a 71-48 WPIAL Section 2-5A road verdict over Moon.
Boice was 9 of 12 from the field for New Castle (5-0 section, 9-0 overall). Sheldon Cox chipped in with 16 points and Jonathon Anderson added 12.
Cox pulled down a game-best 11 rebounds.
Jarret Johnson scored 13 points to pace the Tigers (0-5, 0-9).
