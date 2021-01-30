Isaiah Boice

New Castle's Isaiah Boice scores on a layup during a home game against Kennedy Catholic.

 PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS

The New Castle High boys basketball team picked up another win Friday night.

Isaiah Boice netted a game-high 20 points for the Red Hurricane in a 71-48 WPIAL Section 2-5A road verdict over Moon.

Boice was 9 of 12 from the field for New Castle (5-0 section, 9-0 overall). Sheldon Cox chipped in with 16 points and Jonathon Anderson added 12.

Cox pulled down a game-best 11 rebounds.

Jarret Johnson scored 13 points to pace the Tigers (0-5, 0-9).

Tags

Trending Video

Sports Writer

Ron Poniewasz Jr. is a sports writer at the New Castle News. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.