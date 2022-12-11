New Castle’s boys are movin’ on up.
After spending the past two seasons in Class 5A, the Red Hurricane was bumped up to Class 6A. So, the team faces a challenge of adjusting to a different style of basketball at the highest level.
“I thought we had a good offseason, in terms of getting a little bigger and stronger. I thought that was an area we had to focus on, with moving up to 6A and the size of players we’ll be playing against. We need to have a physical presence and I thought they did a good job working at that,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “I think the overall size of the bodies is going to be bigger and you’ll have that. We graduated 135 kids and we’re playing with schools that graduate 700. The depth on those teams is going to be significant. We’ve been down this road before and we know what it is all about. We’ll show up and play.”
The ’Canes graduated some big pieces from their squad that claimed WPIAL and PIAA silver as well in starters Michael Wells, Michael Graham and Cahmari Perkins. Wells finished second in program scoring with 1,932 career points.
“We lost a significant amount of scoring, talent and ability,” Blundo said. “That’s more than 3,000 points and 1,500 rebounds. That’s tough to lose.”
The team welcomes back starting point guard Jonathan Anderson and guard Isaiah Boice as well as Da’Jaun Young and Nick Wallace, who were the team’s top two reserves. Seniors Byron Lett and Angelo Cialella and sophomores Ralphie Blundo, Nate McKnight and Kyrell Harris all could see time as well.
“Our guard play is going to be solid. We shoot it pretty well and we’re pretty good with the dribble,” Coach Blundo said. “We might have to do some different things offensively to give our guys some opportunities and we might have to do some different things defensively to keep our guys fresh and out of foul trouble.
“We’d like to go at least seven and maybe eight players deep. That’s up to the guys who are fighting for the positions. They have to be effective in practice every day and show us they can impact winning on the floor. If they can, we will go deeper. If not, we will play less guys.”
The ’Canes hope to use their hustle and fundamentals as a strength in order to reach the WPIAL title games for the ninth time in Blundo’s 13 years leading the program.
“I think we have to do what we do better than ever, in terms of ball pressure to offset our lack of size,” Coach Blundo said. “We have to be gritty like we normally are and all the other principals we think are important have to show up big time, in terms of intangibles and controllables in order for us to have the success we think we can have.”
