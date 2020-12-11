A lot of the names remain the same for New Castle on the basketball court this season.
However, there’s a big difference from last year — the Red Hurricane has experience and confidence.
Both showed in Friday’s 89-71 win over Kennedy Catholic at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House. New Castle (1-0) watched its 48-37 halftime lead evaporate in the first 1:54 of the second half. However, the ’Canes didn’t panic. Instead, they countered the Golden Eagles’ 9-0 run with a 10-0 spree of their own to regain control.
For head coach Ralph Blundo, that was symbolic of how far the team has come from its 17-9 campaign last year.
“Sometimes when that happens and the other team is playing well, it starts bleeding your energy,” he said. “I thought we went the other way. There are a lot of things we’re trying to change from last year, but we’re not coaching any different. Everything is basically the same. I just think they are older and their bodies are more ready to absorb the demands we put on them.”
New Castle welcomed back four starters and seven lettermen from a squad that reached the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals and PIAA tournament. The ’Canes are even a deeper squad this year, too. Nine players played significant minutes in Friday’s victory.
“Last year, we were young and we weren’t very confident. This year, we came out strong and confident, trusting each other on and off the court,” said New Castle sophomore Isaiah Boice, one of the returning starters. “Everyone can play different positions, shoot the ball and drive. We don’t have a lot of weaknesses.”
It was evident as the squad overcame a slow start to post a 20-18 lead at the end of the first quarter. The ’Canes’ constant pressure and depth fueled the team’s run to a 48-37 edge in the second.
“I thought Jonathon Anderson, Andrae Jackson, Cahmari Perkins and Gionni Johnson all brought great energy. We had lifts when they came in and went on some runs with those guys in the game because of their motor and effort,” Blundo said. “I think it wore them down a little bit, at times.”
After Kennedy Catholic (0-1) cut the deficit to 48-46 early in the third, Sheldon Cox’s five points helped spark the 10-0 run to give the ’Canes some cushion for the rest of the quarter.
“It was real nice to answer them,” Boice said. “As a team, we did not let them take control of the game.”
New Castle had a 65-52 edge at the end of the third quarter. The Golden Eagles got within six, 65-59, with 6:30 to go, but the ’Canes pulled away again.
“Kennedy is good. They have some talented basketball players. That’s what you want — you want to play a good team. We only have one game and you want to make it count,” Blundo said. “I don’t think we were great defensively, but you have to give a lot of credit to Kennedy because they have good basketball players.”
Boice led all scorers with 27 points. Cox had 24, while Michael Wells had 18 and Michael Graham added 17. Malik Lampkins-Rudolph led Kennedy Catholic with 22.
“Coach Blundo does a great job. He’s someone I look toward. I watch his games and see what he does. This is a great team; they’ve been playing together for a while,” Kennedy Catholic coach Dustin Golub said. “Boice played great and hit open shots. Graham put a lot of pressure on our defense and Cox played well. They are good. They outplayed us tonight.”
Now, New Castle — and every other high school team in the state — is sidelined until Jan. 4 because of COVID-19 precautions. The ’Canes have three weeks to train by themselves.
“I’ll spend the next day or two trying to figure out how we can keep these guys engaged. For us, time off isn’t good because we press. Conditioning matters. It’s going to affect us differently from most teams,” Blundo said. “I think there is a maturity level you have to have in a situation like this. It’d be real easy to sit around and do nothing. I told them that I promise I won’t be sitting around doing nothing — I’ll be finding ways to make us better and I am asking them to do the same. They’ll do it. It’s a good group of kids. We’ll get a Google classroom going and do some skill work together. Other than that, they’re on their own.”
