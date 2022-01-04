MOON TOWNSHIP – With 10 games scheduled this month, New Castle hopes to establish some consistency on the court.
The Red Hurricane took its first step toward that goal Tuesday night with a 60-47 win at Moon in the WPIAL Section 2-5A opener for both squads.
“We have to get in a rhythm,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “We didn’t have the most conventional Christmas break, for various reasons. This is only our third game in the past 18 days. We need to get back into a routine and see where it takes us.”
New Castle (1-0 section 5-1 overall) dealt with a little rust against the Tigers (0-1, 3-6). The ’Canes’ last game was last Wednesday. A second one the next day was postponed over COVID-19 issues with Ambridge, which left New Castle short a game heading into this battle. And, before last week, the team last played on Dec. 19.
“It was really good to open the section with a win,” New Castle’s Cahmari Perkins said. “We came prepared. We didn’t finish really well early on, but it’s good to get a win on the road.”
The ’Canes’ shooters struggled from long distance in the first half. Isiah Boice’s trey broke the uncharacteristic long-distance drought with 3:07 remaining in the second quarter. Nevertheless, New Castle’s close-range game was enough to give the team a 15-7 lead after the first and a 28-20 halftime edge.
“The shots weren’t falling, but we were able to get some rebounds and second chances, which was really good,” Perkins said.
When recess was over, so was playtime. The ’Canes found a new gear in the third quarter and pulled away with a 19-point outburst.
“We just wanted to come out and keep them down,” Perkins said.
Boice drained two 3-pointers in the third, while DaJuan Young and Jonathon Anderson had four points, Michael Graham added three and Perkins tallied a bucket to give New Castle a 47-30 advantage at the horn.
“That definitely matters. We wanted to get Moon wondering if they could (come back),” Blundo said. “I thought we played hard in the first half; we just didn’t play great. I thought, in the second half, we played better basketball.”
The ’Canes saw their lead balloon to 21 points with 4:25 to go, but settled for the 13-point win.
“Section road wins are gold. I’ve been saying that for years,” Blundo said. “Moon is a much better basketball team than they were last year. We were able to play well enough to get a win on the road.”
Perkins scored eight of his team-high 14 points — including a pair of dunks — in the fourth quarter. Mike Wells finished with 13 points, including a pair of breakaway dunks. Boice added 13 as well. Young finished with eight. Anderson was next with seven.
New Castle returns to action Friday at home against West Allegheny (0-1, 5-4) in another section tilt.
“We have to get right back at it,” Perkins said.
