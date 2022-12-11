When it comes to success on the basketball court, the New Castle boys and Neshannock girls set the standard.
Once again, both programs are coming off successful campaigns. The Lady Lancers defended their WPIAL Class 2A title and captured a state championship, while the Red Hurricane brought home WPIAL and PIAA silver medals.
However, any trips back to Pitt’s Petersen Events Center or Hershey’s Giant Center got a little more challenging this year, thanks to PIAA realignment of sports classifications. Neshannock finds itself in Class 3A this winter, while New Castle is in 6A.
Here’s a look at both teams in their quest for more.
NESHANNOCK
The Lady Lancers had high expectations entering last season. Coming off a WPIAL title and an appearance in the PIAA championship game, the veteran team was loaded for another run. They made it count by defending their district title and took it a step further with the program’s first state crown.
“The target on their back is going to be huge,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “The target was big last year, but it’s only going to be bigger this year.”
While Neshannock graduated two key starters in Neleh Nogay and Addi Watts, the team welcomes back a solid core in Mairan Haggerty, Megan Pallerino and Aaralyn Nogay. That trio is enough for the team to be ranked as the preseason favorite to win another WPIAL title.
“I think it’s going to be really difficult, especially since we won so much last year. Losing Neleh and Addie is tough – they were a huge part of our team and they were the leaders on the floor,” Aaralyn Nogay said. “It’s really going to come down to leadership on the team. I think we’ll be OK. I think we’ll click. Mairan and Megan have stepped up and are doing their best to lead the team. Neleh was the vocal leader and Addie was our leader on the court. We just need to replace them quickly.
“I think we’re getting better every day. It’s just a matter of playing with each other and getting comfortable and trusting one another and learning how to play with one another.”
The Lady Lancers aren’t content or complacent – winning a second-straight WPIAL title and a first state title only fueled their hunger.
“The feeling of winning was unreal,” Haggerty said. “We all want to be back after that. Especially, since this is our senior season, we want to go out with a bang. Hopefully, we can get it done.”
One challenge for the team is navigating a new set of opponents, especially in Section 1-3A.
“We’re just trying to take it a game at a time. It’s different now, moving up and facing some different teams,” Pallerino said. “But, I think it’ll be a good change for us.”
Another obstacle is finding the right fit on the floor after basically fielding the same starting five the past two years. The team’s top reserve, Hunter Newman, opted not to play this season, so there are valuable roles up for grabs and some freshmen could fill them, too.
“It’s a lot more stressful, making sure that we work as a team a lot more this year,” Pallerino said. “We have to make sure everyone is bonding since we have new people starting to play. We have to make sure we’re all comfortable.”
The veterans will do their best while the freshmen and inexperienced players get caught up.
“We have to get them in the loop and get them to understand because it’s fast-paced,” Haggerty said. “It definitely requires us to have a lot of patience. We were there once. We didn’t even make playoffs when we were freshmen. Our sophomore year is when we really started to know everything for our systems.”
The Lady Lancers don’t have a year to wait, so they’ll try to get things sorted out by the time section play begins on Jan. 2.
“If we can get through December – we have six games – we have a stretch around Christmas of seven or eight days without a game. Those will be huge for fine tuning what we didn’t do correctly in those first games,” Grybowski said. “I expect the kids to play hard. I can’t control injuries and who can put the ball in the basket this night or that night. But, we will play hard and play together. Sometimes, we’ll win and, sometimes, we’ll lose. We have a really tough schedule. Some teams didn’t want to play us and we had to go out of our way to find some opponents. We’re playing some big teams. I want them to be challenged and know what it’s like to have to work hard.”
NEW CASTLE
The ’Canes reached the WPIAL title game for the eighth time in 12 years last season. However, they suffered a 60-58 loss to Laurel Highlands in double overtime. Nevertheless, they rebounded to reach the state title game, but dopped a 54-39 decision to Imhotep Charter.
Graduation hit New Castle harder. The team bid farewell to three starters in versatile guard/forward Mike Wells, guard Michael Graham and big man Cahmari Perkins. Wells led all county scorers at 22.4 points per game and finished second in program history with 1,932 points.
However, the squad welcomes back four of its top seven players in the rotation. Senior point guard Jonathan Anderson and senior guard Isaiah Boice both started, while Da’Jaun Young and Nick Wallace were the team’s top reserves.
“I think the way our program has unfolded year after year, the seniors rise to the top. When they get to their senior year, they want to write their own story,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “They feel an obligation to uphold that tradition and just do their part in this whole thing. Each year, there are natural expectations that come with being in this program and things guys expect to achieve and I credit them for that.”
The team faces a challenge playing in 6A. However, it’s not unfamiliar territory. For example, the ’Canes went undefeated (31-0) and won WPIAL and PIAA titles in the largest classification (4A) at the time in 2014.
“It is difficult getting bumped up because you have schools that have two or three times the amount of kids that we do,” Anderson said. “But, the basic principles we have in our system apply to any team. If we’re playing the right way and doing the things Coach Blundo is teaching us to do, we’ll be OK. We’re not scared. Whoever you put in front of us, it doesn’t matter –
we expect same result.”
New Castle knows it must focus on fundamentals and outhustling teams since the squad will face disadvantages in the height and depth departments going against bigger schools.
“It’s going to be real important,” Boice said. “We need guys taking charges, diving on loose balls and getting extra possessions to win the game.”
Like Neshannock, the team must find some new chemistry after graduating some experienced starters.
“It’s different playing with different personnel. Losing Mike and Mike and Cahmari, we go from five guys who played together for so long to some guys who are new,” Anderson said. “It’s about teaching things and going step by step and going through that in practice. The work we put in during the summer and early fall really helps put us ahead of most teams. A lot of teams are at home during those times, but we’re in the gym. The newer guys have an idea of what to do on the court and what their jobs are going to be because of it.”
Patience will be a key for New Castle as well.
“Already, I have seen a lot of improvement,” Boice said. “Our bond from last year is still there but I think it’s getting a lot better.”
Blundo hopes a team trip to Florida will pay off for the group and bring it together quickly. The team will play two games in the KSA Invitational before the holidays and have a chance to visit Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.
“We did it in 2013 and I really thought it brought us together,” Blundo said. “We’re excited to go against this year. I am really looking forward to this group getting to experience it.”
COACHING CONNECTION
It’s not a coincidence that both programs are among the WPIAL’s best since they possess two of the state’s best coaches.
Grybowski brought a 714-268 record into her 43rd year as a head coach at four different schools – Shenango, New Castle, Aliquippa and Neshannock. She’s only the third girls basketball coach in WPIAL history to reach 700 wins – and only one to achieve it while coaching entirely at public schools. Don Barth (North Catholic) posted a 788-133 record, while Mount Alvernia’s De Porucznik is believed to have more than 800 wins, but no exact records exist. However, both Barth and Porucznik coached many years before WPIAL girls basketball was established in 1972 and both spent their careers at Catholic schools. So, that leaves Grybowski with the most WPIAL girls coaching wins.
She’s not ready to stop coaching anytime soon, either. She’s busy coaching the program’s junior high program, too.
“For me, the bottom line is continuity in the program. I coach the 7th and 8th grade teams for that reason. The girls are getting what they need throughout the years,” she said. “The players work hard and do what I ask them to do. Coaching at a smaller school, it’s a challenge because these girls are not playing basketball 12 months of year. Basketball is not even a first sport for a lot of them and that’s OK because I think kids need a break. I have kids that play two or three sports. Sometimes, I feel like a magician. I am constantly supporting kids to play other sports, though, and it’s not always reciprocated by the other sports. But, because I am a little more open to that, I think the kids work a little harder for me.
“As far as our success, they believe in what we put in front of them and they execute and do what we ask them to do. Is it a struggle at times? Yes,” she continued. “You aren’t this successful without talent. We’ve had some really good talent. It makes it a whole lot easier to coach when you have that.
“The kids are great. I have been nothing but blessed here. God has given me the ability to still do this at this age. The kids work hard and I truly believe that they believe what we do is best for them, whether it’s dealing with the game of basketball or calling and seeing how their grades are or anything family-wise. When they respect and trust you in that phase, they go to battle for you.”
Blundo has embraced and fostered a family atmosphere at New Castle as well. It’s a big reason why the program reached the WPIAL title game eight time in his first 12 years. Under his guidance, the ’Canes claimed a WPIAL Class 3A title (2012) and five 4A crowns (’13, ’14, ’17, ’18, ’19) in addition to their first in 5A (’21). He sported a 290-47 record (86.1 winning percentage) coming into his 13th season leading New Castle. Overall, he had a 316-49 mark, which includes a 26-2 mark in one season at George Junior Republic.
“Really the biggest thing is the great culture we have here. Coach Blundo set it when he got here,” Anderson said. “The reason we win year in and year out, is because of our culture. We hold each other accountable. If we don’t meet the standard, we won’t play. The culture Coach Blundo has built allowed him to win with any group of players.”
New Castle began the year as one of the WPIAL’s top-ranked teams. The ’Canes aren’t concerned about the postseason in December, though.
“Our expectation is growth and meeting our potential. We want to win championships, but we’re not thinking about that today,” Blundo said. “We’re thinking about us and how we can get better and improve day to day. The rest will take care of itself.
“Guys will have to step up and that’s part of the improvement of going from being junior to a senior. The responsibility and expectations are great. We think, if we do things the right way along the way, the result will be what we’re hoping for.”
