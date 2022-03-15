MOON TOWNSHIP — Throughout the season, New Castle High has proven it could light up the scoreboard.
The Red Hurricane entered Tuesday night’s PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal against Penn Hills with one of the WPIAL’s top offenses.
Against the Indians, though, the New Castle boys basketball team showed it can shut things down quickly and make it last for four quarters in a 43-35 triumph at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center.
“It was a total fistfight and you knew that’s what it was going to be because they protect the rim so well and they’re so good defensively. I thought they were the most athletic team we’ve faced since we faced Archbishop Carroll in 2015. They are freakishly athletic and skilled,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “I thought, if we didn’t let them get a bunch of 3s — because they have some guys who can shoot it — that this is where it was going to be. I knew they were going to make it really hard for us to score around the rim and they did.”
Faced with a formidable challenge of trying to get into the lane and get shots past Penn Hills’ size and reach, the ’Canes (26-2) decided to turn up its defense and rebounding, too. They delivered, perhaps, their best effort in both categories (they had an unfathomable 34-22 glass supremacy).
“They are not the most offensively talented team, but they could still score. They have some good players who can score,” New Castle’s Michael Wells said. “To hold them to 35 points is big. They are athletic and they play really hard.”
“They are a big, athletic and gritty team. We knew what we had coming into it. We expected it,” New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson said. “That’s one of the best defensive efforts we’ve had all year. They play defense almost as well as we do. Really, that was just a battle of who could get the most stops and hold a team to the least number of points. Us having 43 points, that’s unusual.”
New Castle meets Gateway (19-6), a 55-52 upset winner over Laurel Highlands, which beat New Castle in two overtimes for the WPIAL title, in Friday’s PIAA semifinal. The ‘Canes knocked off the Gators in the district semifinals, 72-62.
New Castle found it tough sledding with the ball in the first quarter as Penn Hills (20-6) posted a 10-7 lead at the buzzer. The ’Canes started to find some holes in the Indians’ defense in the second quarter. Even though Wells was playing with two personal fouls, New Castle took its first lead, 12-10, on a Wells 3-pointer 50 seconds into the frame.
The squads played even for most of the rest of the first half, but Anderson’s trey gave New Castle a 23-20 advantage at recess.
The Indians went ahead, 24-23, with 4:30 left in the third quarter. However, the ’Canes used a 7-0 burst to take control. Wells swished a trey and Nick Wallace followed with a runner almost a minute later. Wells dialed in from downtown again with 1:56 remaining for a 31-24 edge.
“I think someone was going to have a run and we happened to have one,” Blundo said. “That was enough in that game as long as we defended as well as we defended throughout the course of the game.”
Gaining a cushion was huge for the ’Canes as they carried the 31-24 lead into the fourth.
“That just bleeds energy into the team. That gives the team the energy to extend the lead and play as hard as we can,” Anderson said. “That was huge for us. That gave us the upper hand we needed to carry it out and get the win.”
Wells agreed: “That’s huge. I am not saying that we ever get comfortable and settle during a game, but it makes it a lot easier when you’re up by seven than when you’re down by seven. That gave us a sense of being in control of the game, but still having to play hard. They had to catch up to us.”
Penn Hills cut the deficit to four, 32-28, with 6:01 to go, but New Castle immediately doubled its edge when Anderson connected on a runner and Isiah Boice scored in transition off a turnover with 4:35 to play
New Castle’s defense remained strong and limited Penn Hills to one bucket over the next 3:35. Wells wrapped up the win with a free throw and a hoop and Boice added two free throws.
“Coach always tells us that, if we hold a team to 10 points per quarter, they can’t beat you because 40 points is hard to win on,” Anderson said. “In the second half, we did a really good job holding them.”
Wells led all scorers with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Anderson was next with 11 points. Boice had six points, while Cahmari Perkins contributed five points and seven boards.
“I think Jonathan Anderson played great. Mike Graham played excellent, as always. He’s doing stuff that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet,” Wells said. “Isaiah Boice didn’t have the scoring game he usually does, but he plays to win. He’s not a guy that worries about buckets. He was composed tonight and was getting bumped and hit a lot for no reason. We just preached to him to keep his composure and he played to win.”
Blundo, who led New Castle to the PIAA quarterfinals for the ninth time in his 12 years guiding the ’Canes, was thrilled with how his team performed.
“Those are two good halves of defense. We told them we needed 32 minutes of the best defense and rebounding we could put in front of us. I was just happy. It was a real fight and it shows we can win in a variety of ways,” he said. “Some people call that ugly; I call it a thing of beauty — just two teams fighting really hard out there for what they wanted, for their communities and for their schools. To me, that’s awesome stuff.”
