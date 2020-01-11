The dominance over a section rival continues for the New Castle High boys basketball team.
Michael Wells scored 23 points to lead the Red Hurricane to a 54-52 Section 2-4A road win over Central Valley on Friday. It’s the 16th straight win for New Castle over the Warriors.
Donny Cade helped secure the win with a key swat with around five seconds to go in the contest. Sheldon Cox split a pair of foul shots with 2.6 seconds left to put the ‘Canes (3-2 section, 7-4 overall) up 54-52.
Wells added a team-best 10 rebounds as well.
Central Valley’s desperation heave at the final horn was off the mark.
The win puts New Castle into fourth place in the section standings. The top four teams plus ties that can’t be broken advance to the playoffs.
The ‘Canes led 14-6 after one quarter and 32-17 at the half. New Castle carried a 47-34 buffer to the final frame. But the Warriors (2-3, 6-5) roared back, threatening to win in regulation or send it overtime.
New Castle turned the ball over with 1:05 remaining and nursing a 53-48 advantage. Central Valley pulled within one when the team split a pair of freebies with just over a minute to go.
The ‘Canes turned the ball over with 58 seconds left and Central Valley drained a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left, cutting the deficit to 53-52.
Sheldon Cox was next with 18 markers and six rebounds for New Castle.Justin Thompson scored 19 points to lead the Warriors.
