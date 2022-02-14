The New Castle High boys basketball team tuned up for the WPIAL playoffs with a hard-fought win Saturday night.
Michael Wells scored 26 points and Isaiah Boice was next with 20 to lift the Red Hurricane to a 59-55 WPIAL nonsection win over Lincoln Park.
"New Castle-Lincoln Park is always a great basketball game; there's a lot of talent on the floor," New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. "It was a well-played game.
"It was a solid performance and a demonstration of our improvement. We have to be playing our best basketball come playoff time. We're not there yet, but it's gradually coming."
The game, which was held at Geneva College, was part of the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament.
"Michael Wells was outstanding," Blundo said. "He made big shots and big plays. It's what we have come to expect. He's a gamer. His efficiency is the reason for his great play. His understanding of what we are trying to accomplish is evident.
"Isaiah Boice played great, too. He made open shots, he made foul shots, he finished in the lane. It was a good performance by him and he really defended well."
New Castle (19-1) held an 18-15 advantage after the first quarter and 27-23 at the half. The Leopards trimmed the deficit to 36-34 going to the fourth quarter.
"I know who these guys are," Blundo said. "I know they will compete. They understand the magnitude of each possession. In the playoffs, if you take one possession off, it could mean the end of your season."
LA Pratt netted 20 points for the Leopards and Brandon Cummings was next with 18.
New Castle has won 16 games in a row.
"They keep taking care of business and they've been really good in practice," Blundo said.
The 'Canes are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Monday when they host Farrell.
"Farrell is Farrell. We always have a great respect for them," Blundo said. "They have a glorious tradition at Farrell. We want to win this one for our seniors."
New Castle closes the regular season by hosting Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The WPIAL is allowing teams to squeeze in make-up games or fill their schedule up to the 22-game limit with Thursday being the deadline. This game will get the 'Canes to 22 games after a holiday postponement against Ambridge at the C.J. Betters Tournament.
"Bishop Canevin is one of the best teams in the WPIAL, in any classification," Blundo said. "That will be a great battle."
The WPIAL is expected to release the playoff pairings Monday night.
"We'll probably be a two (seed)," Blundo said. "Laurel Highlands is undefeated. We don't control that. We'll accept the seed we get and go from there."
Neshannock 66,
Rochester 53
Mike Sopko poured in 29 points with 12 rebounds to propel the Lancers to a nonsection win over the Rams at the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament. The tournament was held at Geneva College.
Sopko scored 10 of his points in the second quarter.
The Lancers (17-4) led 10-9 after one period and 25-22 at the half. Neshannock pushed the advantage to 44-32 entering the final eight minutes.
Jack Glies chipped in with 14 points and eight rebounds for the winners, while Sebastian Coiro collected 10 markers, five boards, five assists and three steals.
Jerome Mullins tossed in 22 tallies for Rochester (8-10).
Laurel 77,
Riverview 50
The Spartans raced to a big lead early and cruised to a nonsection road win over Riverview.
Laurel (12-8) led 33-6 after one quarter and 53-18 at the half.
Laban Barker bucketed 27 points for the Spartans and Eli Sickafuse was next with 15. Aidan Collins notched 13 markers and Kobe DeRosa delivered 12.
Ben Hower scored 11 points to pace Riverview (6-16).
Wilmington 49,
Portersville Christian 40
The Greyhounds rallied in the fourth quarter to capture a District 10, nonregion home win over Portersville Christian.
Wilmington (2-19) led 7-5 after one quarter and 23-17 at the half. Portersville Christian, though, regrouped and forged a 34-26 buffer going to the final frame.
Tuff McConahy netted 22 points for the Greyhounds and Pierce Nagel was next with nine. McConahy added 11 rebounds and Colin Hill handed out eight assists to go with his five markers.
Christian Cater collected 16 points to lead Portersville Christian.
Girls
Central Valley 56,
New Castle 41
The Lady 'Canes struggled in the second quarter in dropping a Section 2-4A home game to the Lady Warriors at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle (2-12 section, 5-15 overall) trailed 17-13 after one quarter and 28-18 at the half.
"Central Valley is a good team," Lady 'Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. "They started to press in the second quarter. We had turnovers and one too many mental mistakes.
"We'll go out and try and get a win (Monday night) to close the season."
New Castle finishes the season at 6 p.m. Monday when it hosts Sto-Rox.
Rihanna Boice scored 21 points with eight rebounds to lead the Lady 'Canes. Ten of her points came in the fourth quarter. Kayla Jones was next with seven points.
Alyssa Ott scored 19 points for Central Valley (6-8, 7-13).
Shenango 54,
Beaver Falls 48
The Lady Wildcats hung on for a nonsection home win over the Lady Tigers.
Shenango built a 22-10 advantage after one quarter and took it to 38-24 at the break. The Lady Wildcats carried a 48-33 buffer going to the final frame.
Shenango (13-8) was just 12 of 28 from the foul line. The Lady Wildcats were coming off a 72-25 loss to Neshannock last week.
"The free-throw shooting has been a problem all year long," first-year Lady Wildcats coach Ricci LaRocco said. "That was a disappointing game against Neshannock. We wanted to right the ship and we did.
"I was very impressed with Beaver Falls. Our girls battled and it was a good win. We didn't want to go into the playoffs off a big blowout like that."
Emilee Fedrizzi led Shenango with 24 points and five assists, while Kylee Rubin contributed 16 markers, 11 rebounds and six blocks. Fedrizzi scored 12 of her points in the first quarter.
"I thought Emilee and Kylee were dominant," LaRocco said. "Emilee at the point, she's getting better and better. The sky is the limit for her."
Ashley DeCarbo was next for the Lady Wildcats with nine points.
Cali Legzdin scored 11 points for Beaver Falls (4-15).
Neshannock 48,
Ellwood City 46
The Lady Lancers survived for a nonsection road win over the Lady Wolverines.
Ellwood City Lincoln (10-12) missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Neshannock improved to 19-2.
"We just struggled; we played with energy," Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. "I'm kind of glad, though. We really needed a close game going into the fourth quarter.
"I told them after the game, we didn't play exceptionally well. We played through some adversity and we pulled out a win. That says a lot about their mental toughness and composure."
Grybowski and Megan Pallerino both were hit with one technical foul apiece. The Lady Wolverines, who were 13 of 17 from the free-throw line, attempted 14 of their freebies in the second half.
Ellwood City held a 41-36 lead with five minutes remaining in the contest.
"I thought we played well down the stretch," Grybowski said.
Mairan Haggerty posted a game-high 21 points for Neshannock and Neleh Nogay recorded 11 markers, eight assists and eight steals. Pallerino provided seven rebounds and Addi Watts contributed seven points and seven boards.
The Lady Lancers were 19 of 56 from the field.
"We have to find a way to correct our shooting," Grybowski said.
Kyla Servick supplied 20 points for Ellwood City and Emily Sedgwick was next with nine.
Rochester 44,
Laurel 36
Lucia Lombardo scored 16 points for the Lady Spartans in a nonsection loss to the Lady Rams in the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament. The event was held at Geneva College.
All five of Lombardo's field goals were 3-pointers.
Danielle Pontius was next with eight points for Laurel (12-10) and Georgia Jellyman chipped in with seven.
Corynne Hauser paced all scorers with 24 points for Rochester (15-4).
