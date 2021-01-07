The New Castle High boys basketball team returns to action Friday.
Fans interested in watching the Red Hurricane take on host West Allegheny can view the action on the National Federation of State High School Associations website at www.nfhsnetwork.com
The varsity game is set to start at 7:30 p.m.
In addition, New Castle’s road game against Trinity on Tuesday has been moved up to 6 p.m. There will be no junior varsity game.
