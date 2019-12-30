The New Castle High boys basketball team struggled in the second half Saturday.
The Red Hurricane was outscored by 16 points in a 65-46 loss to Allderdice in the championship game of the New Castle Holiday Tournament at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle (5-3) trailed 16-10 after one period and 26-23 at the break. But Allderdice opened it up in the third frame for a 47-36 lead going to the fourth period.
Michael Wells scored 19 points to lead the ‘Canes and Sheldon Cox contributed 16.
Tony Henderson netted 19 points to lead Allderdice (6-2).
ALLDERDICE (65)
Tony Henderson 8 2-4 19, Josthat Mukogosi 1 0-0 3, Sean Graves 0 0-0 0, Kiere Henning 3 0-0 7, Dontae Kline 0 0-0 0, RayQuan Young 1 1-1 3, Blake Haber 5 0-0 13, Rob Jones 7 2-2 18, Sam Kelly 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 5-7 65.
NEW CASTLE (46)
Michael Wells 8 1-1 19, Michael Graham 0 0-0 0, Donny Cade 1 0-0 2, Sheldon Cox 5 3-4 16, Isaiah Carter 1 1-2 3, Isaiah Boice 2 1-1 6, Jonathon Anderson 0 0-0 0, Andrae Jackson 0 0-0 0, Gionni Johnson 0 0-0 0, Cahmari Perkins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6-18 46.
ALLDERDICE 16 10 21 18 — 65
NEW CASTLE 10 13 13 10 — 46
3-point goals — Allderdice 8 (Henderson 1, Mukogosi 1, Henning 1, Haber 3, Jones 2), New Castle 6 (Wells 2, Boice 1, Cox 3).
JV score: New Castle 66, Sharon 50. NC — Jonathon Anderson 25, Cahmari Perkins 13, Gionni Johnson 12.
