By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
WASHINGTON, Pa. — The New Castle High boys basketball team hit the century mark Tuesday night.
Three scorers tallied over 20 points in leading the Red Hurricane to a 100-61 WPIAL Section 2-5A road win over Trinity.
New Castle is now 2-0 in the section and 3-0 overall. Trinity dropped to 1-1 in section and overall.
Sheldon Cox led the ‘Canes with 26 points and Isaiah Boice was next with 24. Michael Wells tossed in 23 tallies.
“The balance of this team is what makes us effective,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “We’re able to space the floor when you have five guys out there that can score. That gives you better opportunities to get to the rim or get an open look.”
Boice, Wells and Donny Cade pulled down a team-high four rebounds each for New Castle. Jonathon Anderson handed out eight assists for the ‘Canes, while Michael Graham dished out six and Cox five.
Cox was 9 of 12 from the field, Boice was 9 of 10 and Wells was 9 of 12.
New Castle made 36 total field goals, 20 of them were 3-pointers. The ‘Canes were a blistering 36 of 49 from the field, including 20 of 28 from behind the arc.
“When you shoot it well, typically it’s because you get good looks,” Blundo said. “We have some good shooters on our team and a lot of them went in tonight.
“We shot it extremely well. That may be the best shooting night I’ve been a part of.”
Michael Dunn netted a game-best 32 points for the Hillers.
“I didn’t think we were very good at all defensively,” Blundo said. “It’s not the type of effort where you can beat really good basketball teams.
“We did a really good job on the ball. But for us to be who we want to be, we have to be significantly better.”
Both of the ‘Canes’ section wins have come away from home. The margin of victory in those games is 34.5 points a contest.
“Road wins in section play are gold,” Blundo said. “They’re pivotal because they are difficult.
“We’re scoring the basketball really well because we have multiple guys that can score. We’re playing more guys than we typically have. They’re all contributing and shooting it well. The key for us is to be who we typically are defensively and who I know we can be defensively. That will be the catalyst for us.”
New Castle is averaging 92.3 points per game.
The ‘Canes turned the ball over just six times, compared to 17 for Trinity.
New Castle returns to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Hampton (0-2) in a nonsection matchup.
