By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The New Castle High boys basketball team made it look easy Monday night.
The Red Hurricane scored 31 first-quarter points in rolling to a 93-43 nonsection win over Sharon at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle (16-2) picked up its third straight win.
The ‘Canes raced out to a 31-11 lead after one quarter and increased the advantage to 49-19 at the half.
Six players scored in double figures for New Castle, led by Sheldon Cox with 16 markers. Michael Wells and Andrae Jackson followed with 13 points apiece. Isaiah Boice was next with 12, while Jonathon Anderson and Chris Hood delivered 10 points each.
Bret Salsgiver led all scorers with 28 points for the Tigers.
New Castle returns to action at 7:30 p.m. when it hosts Seneca Valley (9-9) in the regular season finale. The WPIAL will release the playoff pairings Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.