The New Castle High boys basketball team raced to a strong start Tuesday night.
The Red Hurricane built a 14-point lead after one quarter and rolled to a 78-56 WPIAL nonsection home win over Aliquippa.
New Castle, ranked No. 1 in the WPIAL in Class 5A by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, is now 8-0 overall. The Quips, who are ranked No. 3 in the district in Class 3A by the Post-Gazette, slipped to 4-2.
The ‘Canes opened a 20-6 lead after one quarter and maintained a 34-20 advantage at the half. New Castle owned a 50-36 margin entering the fourth period.
“We shot it well and defended it pretty well,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said of the first quarter. “Even during that time I didn’t think we were executing very well.
“With the exception of the fourth quarter, the rest of the game was pretty poorly played by us.”
Despite winning their games by an average of 24 points a game, Blundo said there are things his team needs to work on.
“I’m not doing a good enough job,” Blundo said. “We’re still doing things that we’re not coached to do. That mean’s I’m not coaching it well enough.
“I have to be better with these guys. We have a whole lot of things we have to be better in.”
Sheldon Cox netted a game-best 27 points to lead the ‘Canes. He was 11 of 14 from the field and he snared a game-high 12 rebounds.
“It was good to see Sheldon shooting it better,” Blundo said. “It was great to see the 12 rebounds, too.
“He kept the ball alive. The rebounds were big.”
Michael Wells followed with 19 markers and Michael Graham handed out 10 assists.
New Castle (4-0 section) returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it travels to Moon (0-4, 0-7) for a Section 2-5A matchup.
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo reacts to a play during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle's Michael Graham drives to the basket for a layup during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle's Jonathon Anderson is surrounded by defenders during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle's Michael Wells shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle's Isaiah Boice goes up for a shot close to the basket during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle's Donny Cade saves the ball from going out of bounds during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle's Sheldon Cox sets up the offense during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle's Jonathon Anderson inbounds the ball during a home game against Moon.
New Castle's Donny Cade fights for a loose ball during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo reacts to a play during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle's Michael Graham drives to the basket for a layup during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle's Jonathon Anderson is surrounded by defenders during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle's Michael Wells shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle's Isaiah Boice goes up for a shot close to the basket during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle's Donny Cade saves the ball from going out of bounds during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle's Sheldon Cox sets up the offense during a home game against Aliquippa.
New Castle's Jonathon Anderson inbounds the ball during a home game against Moon.
New Castle's Donny Cade fights for a loose ball during a home game against Aliquippa.
