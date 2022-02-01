The New Castle High boys basketball team made it look easy Tuesday night.
The Red Hurricane scored the game’s first 11 points and rolled to a 90-60 WPIAL Section 2-5A road win over West Allegheny. New Castle extended its winning streak to 12 straight games.
The ‘Canes (7-0 section, 15-1 overall) raced to a 36-10 lead after one quarter and increased the advantage to 53-18 at the half.
Michael Wells led a balanced New Castle attack with 23 points. Michael Graham and Isaiah Boice both bucketed 17 markers. Jonathan Anderson chipped in with 12 tallies and Ralphie Blundo followed with 10.
Scott Philabus paced the Indians (2-5, 7-10) with 25 points.
Fifteen players got into the game for New Castle and eight of them scored. The ‘Canes collected eight 3-pointers, including three each by Boice and Wells.
New Castle, the defending WPIAL Class 5A champion, is bound for the WPIAL playoffs. The ‘Canes own a two-game lead in the section over second-place South Fayette (5-2, 11-6) and Chartiers Valley (5-2, 7-11). South Fayette defeated Chartiers Valley on Tuesday, 79-72.
South Fayette’s win over the Colts puts New Castle on the verge of a section championship. The ‘Canes can grab at least a share of the league crown Friday night with a road win over Trinity (0-7, 4-13). New Castle, which still has dates with South Fayette and Chartiers Valley, has three section games remaining.
