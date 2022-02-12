The New Castle High boys basketball team put the finishing touches on an undefeated run through WPIAL Section 2-5A play Friday night.
Michael Wells and Jonathan Anderson both established career highs in scoring to lead the Red Hurricane to an 85-55 road win over Chartiers Valley in a section contest.
New Castle ended league play at 10-0, while running its overall mark to 18-1. Wells netted 33 points and Anderson tossed in 21.
“To beat Chartiers Valley by 30 points you do have to play well,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “It was a 30-point win, but it was so far from easy; it’s hard to do. That’s a different kind of 30-point win than others.
“Tuesday night, we played South Fayette and we wrapped up the section title. Guys weren’t interested in cutting down the nets that night. They wanted to be undefeated section champs. Now they are and we’ll be cutting them down Monday night (after the home game against Farrell). I’m proud of the group. They played a great game (Friday night).”
Wells recorded 14 points in the first quarter and 15 more in the second quarter.
“Michael was just outstanding tonight,” Blundo said. “He played smart on the defensive side of the floor. He got some really huge rebounds. He shot it well.
“It was just an outstanding basketball game for him in a very big game. It was fun to watch. I think he just took what was given to him. He played within the flow of the offense; he scored in all three levels.”
Wells capped off the quarter with a dunk in the final 30 seconds of the quarter and he ended the half with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put the visitors up 46-29.
New Castle scored the game’s first 11 points and held a 27-6 buffer after one period. Anderson scored six of his points in the opening period.
“I thought Jonathan Anderson really controlled the game,” Blundo said. “We began to spread the floor with the dribble drive. He finished and he did a really good job.”
The ‘Canes pushed the lead to 24 points in the second half, but the Colts narrowed the gap to 12 tallies at one point.
“They just kept coming,” Blundo said. “We knew they would. We didn’t let down.
“They made some plays. We had a hard time keeping them off the free-throw line. Sometimes we’ve let teams back in the game. That wasn’t the case tonight.”
Michael Graham chipped in with nine markers for the winners.
Jayden Davis scored 29 points for the Colts (5-5, 7-14), who have lost five games in a row.
New Castle squares off against Lincoln Park (14-5) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout. The game will be played at Geneva College.
The Leopards are a Class 4A squad.
“It’s a perfect game to end the season going into the playoffs,” Blundo said. “They’re a top team in the state and they’re littered with D-1 talent.
“If we have any aspirations to go where we want to go, we have to beat teams like that. I want to see us do what we do.”
Neshannock 69, Mohawk 49
The Lancers broke a halftime tie and raced to a Section 1-3A road win over the Warriors.
Neshannock (7-3, 16-4) locked up second place outright in the section standings. The Lancers led 17-12 after the first quarter, but the Warriors rallied to knot the count at 33 at the break.
Neshannock outscored Mohawk 20-9 in the third period to carry a 53-42 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Mike Sopko paced the Lancers with 15 points and Jack Glies was next with 14. Paul Litrenta contributed 11 markers for the winners and Cam’Ron Owens was next with 10.
Jay Wrona tossed in 24 tallies for the Warriors (3-8, 5-16).
Ellwood City 48, Laurel 39
Alexander Roth recorded 17 points and seven rebounds to lead the Wolverines to a Section 1-3A road win over the Spartans.
Ellwood City Lincoln ends the regular season at 10-0 in the league and 20-2 overall.
Milo Sesti added 15 points for the Wolverines.
Eli Sickafuse netted 15 markers for Laurel (4-6, 11-8) and Kobe DeRosa chipped in with 12.
Union 74, Western Beaver 31
The Scotties started strong and never looked back in rolling to a Section 1-1A road decision over the Golden Beavers.
Union (10-0, 20-2) held a 23-6 advantage after the first quarter and pushed it to 45-17 at recess.
“We got a quick lead and we were able to cruise on home,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “I was able to get the starters out and get everyone some playing time. It was a good way to end the regular season, undefeated in section.”
Cameron Taylor, Mark Stanley and Peyton Lombardo paced Union with 11 points each. Mark Stanley added nine rebounds and Porter posted eight.
Matthew Stanley and Jayden Wynn tossed in nine tallies apiece for the victors. Matthew Stanley also handed out nine assists.
Levi Gray scored 11 points for Western Beaver (2-8, 5-11).
Franklin 89, Wilmington 32
The Greyhounds struggled in a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A home loss to the Knights.
Wilmington (0-13, 1-19) trailed 34-7 after the first quarter and 56-16 at the half.
Ben Miller netted 13 points to pace the Greyhounds.
Girls
Hickory 49, Wilmington 41
The Lady Hornets put the game away in the fourth quarter in a District 10, nonregion home win over the Lady Greyhounds.
The Lady Greyhounds (11-9) led 11-9 after one quarter before trailing 29-22 at the break. Wilmington got within 36-33 after three periods, but Hickory outscored the visitors 13-8 in the final eight minutes.
Lia Krarup collected 19 points and seven steals to pace the Lady Greyhounds. Maelee Whiting pulled down 10 rebounds to go with her six points and AnnaLee Gardner notched six boards and five assists to go with her four tallies.
Wilmington jumped out to an 11-2 lead, but the visitors went cold. Hickory scored 20 straight points and the Lady Greyhounds failed to score for nearly nine minutes.
“We did a nice job of pouncing on them early,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “The foul shooting and missed layup opportunities were our demise (Friday night).”
