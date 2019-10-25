By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — New Castle High cross country fans could see this coming.
After three years of Top-3 finishes at the WPIAL Cross Country Championships, the Red Hurricane claimed WPIAL gold in the Class 2A competition at California University of Pennsylvania on Thursday.
Senior Anthony Litrenta paced the Red Hurricane with a second-place finish at 17:04, while junior teammate Zac Gibson was eighth at 17:20. New Castle scored 79 team points, followed by South Fayette with 94, and Indiana 116 points. All three teams qualify for next Saturday's PIAA championship meet in Hershey.
New Castle was the lone team to qualify for the state meet among Lawrence County's seven schools competing Thursday. Also placing for the 'Canes were junior Jonah Miller (16th, 17:38), junior Gavyn Hansotte (26th, 18:10) and senior Ryan Hunyadi (27th, 18:10). Senior Isaac King (38th, 18:28) and junior Aiden Klik (79th, 19:23) also competed.
New Castle tied for third place in 2016, was the WPIAL runner-up in 2017 and third last year.
"We've been working toward this," 'Canes coach Jeff Shaftic said. "It's been the goal all season, but you never really know until they announce it. It's so hard to wait those 5 or 10 minutes while the official results are calculated. I had a pretty good feeling, but I knew that South Fayette, Indiana and Ringgold had great teams. When we saw our name, we were just elated. What a thrill to be called WPIAL champion.
"It's a great thing for our program and a great thing for New Castle," he added. "We came back into the cross country world in 2007, when we finished dead last in the WPIAL after we didn't have a program for a couple of years. We've worked hard to get to this place."
Litrenta originally was listed as the third-place finisher, but Shaftic said he felt certain that he finished second ahead of Ringgold's Lucas Pajak. Both finished in 17:04 but Shaftic said he knew that the silver medal was Litrenta's.
"It was a close finish and the timing chip had the Ringgold runner second originally, but I was pretty sure Anthony beat him by a half-step," he said. "So I went to the scoring tent and the official reviewed the tape and said he agreed with me and changed the result.
"We had goals for our runners and every single one hit them," Litrenta added. "One thing about cross country is that you don't get to play defense. You can only put your race plan together and execute and somebody else can just have a better day. Luckily everything fell into place for us today."
Joining the New Castle boys team at state will be junior Anna Blundo, who was 24th in 22:11 in the girls 2A race. The Lady 'Canes finished 10th as a team. Other finishers were Madison Soukovich, 62nd at 24:19; Summer Barge, 79th at 25:05; Lailah Bogart at 25:32; Nina Reider, 90th at 25:35.
