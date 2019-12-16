One bad quarter was enough to send the New Castle High boys basketball team to defeat Saturday.
The Red Hurricane was outscored by 16 points in the first quarter en route to a 63-51 nonsection home loss to Pine-Richland in The Clash at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle (4-1) trailed 26-10 after the first quarter.
The Rams, who competed in Class 6A, led 38-21 at the half and 50-33 going to the fourth quarter.
Isaiah Boice netted 16 points to lead the Class 4A ‘Canes and Michael Wells chipped in with 12.
Sheldon Cox, the ‘Canes’ leading scorer at 26.2 points a game, was held to just four.
Logan Murray scored a game-high 18 points for Pine-Richland (2-2).
New Castle returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to Blackhawk (0-3) for a WPIAL Section 2-4A contest.
The ‘Canes are 1-0 in league play, rollin past Hopewell in the section opener.
