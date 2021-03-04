The New Castle High boys basketball team got the playoffs started in fine fashion Wednesday night.
The Red Hurricane buried its first three 3-pointers in building a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Second-seeded New Castle blitzed No. 15 Plum with two first-half runs in cruising to a 68-38 WPIAL Class 5A first-round victory at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“It was a good win tonight. I thought our kids did what they had to do,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “There was good engagement and focus; we did enough to win the game.”
The game marked the first postseason home tilt for New Castle since March 8, 2011. The ‘Canes rolled to a 65-40 home win over Peabody in a PIAA Class 3A play-in matchup in that battle.
“We’re comfortable at home, like most teams,” Blundo said. “We probably have a high comfort zone.
“At the end of the day, it’s 94 feet of wood and you have to play well enough to win.”
New Castle will meet 10th-seeded Latrobe at noon Saturday at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats moved on with a 61-59 decision over Thomas Jefferson.
“I do know that they play hard and they do a lot right,” Blundo said of Latrobe. “I’m sure they have some talented players. It’s the quarterfinals. There’s no bad teams left. We know what we’re getting into.”
The ‘Canes jumped on the Mustangs with a 13-2 run to open the game. New Castle settled for a 16-6 margin after one quarter.
The ‘Canes took control with a 14-3 run covering the first 1:42 of the second stanza for a 30-9 advantage. New Castle held a 38-19 lead at the half.
Plum turned the ball over 14 times in the first half.
“We thought it was important to get out of the gate,” Blundo said. “We shot it well enough and defended well. It’s important to get out of the gate quickly.”
Mike Wells netted a game-high 21 points for New Castle and teammate Sheldon Cox chipped in with 18. Wells was 9 of 15 from the field for the ‘Canes, while grabbing a game-best seven rebounds. Cox pulled down four boards.
“Those are pretty good numbers from two really good basketball players,” Blundo said. “The type of balance we had tonight has to happen every night. If you play poorly now, you go home.”
Isaiah Boice added 11 points and four assists for the winners.
Plum was playing without its leading scorer Connor Moss, who averaged 19 markers a game. Moss missed the game because of an injury sustained near the end of a preliminary-round win over West Allegheny.
Tarasi Means tossed in 12 points to pace Plum.
The Mustangs were 17 of 28 from the floor. But they turned the ball over 23 times.
