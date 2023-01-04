The battles have begun for New Castle.
Playing up in Class 6A for the first time, the Red Hurricane opened WPIAL Section 1 action Tuesday night in a positive way with a 59-49 grind-it-out win over North Allegheny at home.
“That’s a good win,” New Castle senior point guard Jonathan Anderson said. “Moving up to 6A, we know we’re going to play some stiffer competition. Starting off with a win in this competitive section is really good for us.”
It was especially challenging for New Castle (1-0 section, 9-0 overall) because the squad yielded size at every matchup against the Tigers (0-1, 3-5).
“Obviously, they are gigantic and we are not, so we had to fight really hard,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “I thought it was a well-played game on both ends. We made a few more plays than they did. I was pleased with the effort. It had to be superb in order for us to have a chance.”
North Allegheny’s distinct height advantage turned nearly every ’Canes offensive possession into a grind.
“North Allegheny is a really well-coached team. They have a good coach and a good system,” Anderson said. “So, offensively, it’s not going to be running down the court getting easy buckets; they are going to be in the right spots just like we are. Games like that, it’s a grind. We’re used to that and it’s our style. That’s how we like to play.”
It was the same on the defensive end, too. New Castle needed to hustle and scrap against the tall Tigers.
“That’s us. That’s our team. We’re not the biggest guys in the world, but I know what I am getting every night they go out there,” Blundo said. “They play for the name on the front of their jersey — they care about it. That means a lot to me. I’ll take the fighters that we have. This is our group and I was proud of their effort.”
The ’Canes battled North Allegheny to a 15-all tie after the first. Senior guard Isaiah Boice provided a spark and extended the Tigers’ defense a bit when he swished three 3-pointers in a row. Anderson followed with 11 of his 17 points in the second quarter to give the hosts a 32-22 halftime advantage.
“Senior guards are gold and we have two good ones,” Blundo said. “I thought Da’Jaun Young played his best game. He was really good on both ends of the floor. He was really efficient and rebounded the basketball well. He is our biggest guy, so he had to.”
It took a collective effort to tame the Tigers the rest of the way. North Allegheny funneled its offense through big guys Ty Iwanonkiw and Joey Dopirak in the third quarter. They accounted for all 14 of the team’s points in the frame, but four different New Castle players scored to maintain a double-digit edge (46-36) at the horn.
The ’Canes’ balanced paid off in the fourth, too, as four players scored again to keep the Tigers at bay.
“The whole team plays well together. There’s not just one key player; we all play as a team and come together,” Young said. “It was competitive. We are always up for the challenge. We know we have some smaller guys, but we’re always up for it.”
Boice led all scorers with 19 points, while Anderson had 17 and Young finished with 11. Nick Wallace and Ralphie Blundo both added six points apiece for New Castle, which visits Butler on Friday for another key section clash.
“We’re happy, but the work’s not done yet. We know our end goals and they are to get to the WPIALs and play at the Pete and make a state run. That’s what we expect,” Anderson said. “Although we’re happy with our play now, we still have work to do.”
New Castle returns to action at 7:30 p.m. when it travels to Butler (1-0, 9-1) for a league matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.