The New Castle High boys basketball team is officially on the move.
The WPIAL released the boys and girls basketball alignments on Monday, and with it comes the official destination for the Red Hurricane.
The realignment covers the next two academic campaigns.
New Castle moves up a classification to Class 6A. The 'Canes will compete in Section 1, along with Butler, Central Catholic, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland and Seneca Valley.
New Castle participated in Section 2-5A each of the last two seasons. However, success points accumulated via the competitive balance formula pushed the 'Canes up a class. Last year, New Castle finished 10-0 in the league and 27-3 overall.
The 'Canes played two one teams that will comprise the new Section 1-6A last season — Central Catholic and Seneca Valley. New Castle lost to Central Catholic at home, 46-40, and routed Seneca Valley, 66-35, on the road.
The PIAA began counting points for its competitive balance formula in 2018 for high school football and basketball. Points are accumulated through qualifying for different rounds of the PIAA championships. The entry round is one point, the quarterfinals counts as two points, the semifinal round is three points and the championship game is four points. Winning isn’t the main thing — it’s qualifying to compete in those rounds.
Basketball has a transfer limit of just one. The more success a program has the more likely it is of climbing a classification.
Such was the case for New Castle. The ‘Canes reached the state playoffs and lost in the state championship game to Imhotep Charter, 54-39. That success rate rolled up 10 total points — one for reaching the state playoffs, two for the quarterfinals, three for the semifinals and four for competing in the championship game.
Section 1-3A will feature Beaver Falls, Ellwood City Lincoln, Freedom, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Brighton and Riverside. Laurel left Section 1-3A and dropped to Class 2A. New members of Section 1-3A are Freedom and New Brighton.
Laurel moves to Section 1-2A and will participate with Aliquippa, Northgate, Sewickley Academy, Shenango and South Side Beaver. Last year, Section 1-2A had a much different look to it — Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (up to Class 3A), Springdale (over to Section 3-2A), Shenango, South Side Beaver, Riverview (over to Section 3-2A) and Sewickley Academy.
Union remains in Section 1-1A and will play against Avella, Carlynton, Cornell, Rochester and Western Beaver. Avella and Carlynton are new to Section 1-1A.
The New Castle girls basketball program also is on the move. The Lady 'Canes, who competed in Section 2-4A, climbed to Section 2-5A. New Castle will play against Armstrong, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Mars, North Hills and Shaler.
The Section 1-3A girls section is made up of Beaver Falls, Ellwood City, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock and Riverside. The Lady Lancers moved up from Class 2A to join the league after winning district and state gold in the 2021-2022 season. North Catholic (1-4A) and Freedom (1-2A) departed the section.
Shenango is the lone county girls team in Section 1-2A. The Lady Wildcats will compete in the section with Aliquippa, Freedom, Rochester, Sewickley Academy, South Side Beaver and New Brighton.
The Union girls remain in Class 1-1A and will battle against Aquinas Academy, Bishop Canevin, Cornell and Eden Christian.
(0) comments
