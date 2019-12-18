CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP — The New Castle High boys basketball team came up short Tuesday night.
The Red Hurricane started strong but couldn’t maintain it in dropping a 63-61 WPIAL Section 2-4A road decision to Blackhawk. New Castle suffered consecutive defeats for the first time in Ralph Blundo’s tenure as coach.
“Kids are resilient. They played hard,” Blundo said. “We have time to bounce back. We don’t play again until (Dec.) 27th.
“We’re a young team but a good basketball team. We’re going to make mistakes, but we’ll continue to grow and we’re playing a challenging schedule every single night.”
New Castle (1-1 section, 4-2 overall) led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and 27-26 at the half. The Cougars (1-0, 1-3) carried a 44-38 lead going to the fourth quarter.
“I thought we defended well for the majority of the first quarter,” Blundo said. “We made a mental mistake late in the first quarter and we made another one early in the second quarter and Blackhawk took advantage.
“They’re a good basketball team. They’re experienced, they’re a playoff team. We knew what we were getting into.”
A last-second heave was off the mark from half court for the ‘Canes. New Castle inbounded the ball following a made free throw with 4.3 seconds to go.
“We tried to get a good look,” Blundo said. “We tried to get it up the court.
“We tried to push it up the sideline, but they prevented it. Our kids fought hard. We didn’t give them anything.”
The win marked Blackhawk’s first verdict over New Castle since 2010 and Blundo’s first as the ‘Canes’ coach.
Isaiah Boice and Sheldon Cox scored 15 points each for New Castle. Michael Wells was next with 14. Wells led the team with eight rebounds.
Michael Graham handed out a game-high 10 assists for the ‘Canes.
“It’s not like we played awful tonight,” Blundo said. “We did some really good things out there. It’s really hard to win road games in section play.
“You have to play well and defend well. If you lose engagement for a second, teams will make you pay. You have to stay engaged the whole game.”
Ryan Heckathorn tossed in a game-high 24 points to lead the Cougars.
New Castle returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 when it takes on Pittsburgh Central Catholic in the New Castle Christmas Tournament.
“There’s so much we have to work on,” Blundo said. “We’re still trying to find our way. We need the time to work on the things we do and we need to work on us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.