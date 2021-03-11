A strong start propelled the New Castle High boys basketball team back to the WPIAL championship game.
The Red Hurricane led by 16 points after one quarter and cruised to a 69-60 Class 5A semifinal-round victory over Laurel Highlands at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House on Wednesday night.
New Castle raced to a 20-4 advantage after the first quarter and settled for a 35-21 lead at the half.
“I think it was important,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “A team as talented as they are, it was very important. They certainly have a lot of swagger. We wanted to jump on them early.”
Second-seeded New Castle (20-2) advances to the championship game and will face top-seeded Chartiers Valley (22-3) at 8 p.m. Saturday at North Allegheny.
The Section 2 rivals split the regular-season series, with each team winning on the road. The ‘Canes won the first meeting (73-45) and the Colts captured the rematch (77-59).
“I don’t think the previous two games will have anything to do with Saturday’s game,” Blundo said. “These are two teams that prepare well. Chartiers Valley is a very talented team. It will be quite a battle.”
New Castle will appear in the WPIAL championship game for the seventh time in Blundo’s 11 years at the helm. The ‘Canes are 6-0 in those games.
“I feel great for these kids,” Blundo said. “I’ve been there. My staff and I, we’ve been there.
“When you get there, you want every player of yours to experience it.”
This is New Castle’s first season in Class 5A after competing in Class 4A for the previous four seasons. The ‘Canes have made the PIAA playoffs each of Blundo’s previous 10 seasons. But they will need to win the championship game to get there because only the winner will move on this year.
The ‘Canes were up 45-33 going to the fourth period. New Castle pushed the buffer to 53-35 nearly two minutes into the final frame.
The Mustangs (14-4) didn’t back down, though. A 9-0 run got Laurel Highlands within 63-50 with 1:26 remaining before New Castle closed it out.
“We didn’t expect them to go away,” Blundo said.
Sheldon Cox scored 23 points to lead New Castle and Michael Wells was next with 20.
Cox was 10 of 16 from the floor with a team-high nine rebounds. Wells was 8 of 12 from the field with eight boards and six assists.
“They were efficient and they both took good shots,” Blundo said. “They defended well and rebounded well. I thought rebounding was the key to the game.”
Isaiah Boice chipped in with 15 markers on 6-of-10 shooting for the ‘Canes.
“It was a great night for Boice. He made timely threes all night longs,” Blundo said.
Rodney Gallagher tossed in a game-high 28 points for Laurel Highlands.
“He’s just so skilled and quick,” Blundo said of Gallagher. “He’s a great free-throw shooter.”
New Castle turned the ball over 11 times, compared to just seven for the Mustangs.
“It was a high level of efficiency by both teams,” Blundo said. “When you have good guards, you won’t see that many turnovers.”
